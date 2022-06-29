Mace Security International, Inc.: Mace Launches Second New Product of 2022 - The Pocket Hero

CLEVELAND, OH / ACCESSWIRE / June 29, 2022 / Mace Security International, Inc., a globally recognized leader in personal safety products, is announcing the launch of its innovative new personal pepper spray, the Pocket Hero. "We are excited to bring the Pocket Hero to our customers. The unique design of the Pocket Hero has many new features including its compact size, its improved aiming accuracy, the capability of replacing the pepper cartridge after use, as well as its environmentally friendly packaging. These innovations are the result of listening to our customers and giving them what they want in a pepper spray," said Daniel Brass, Mace's Director of Sales.

The Pocket Hero introduces a misfire prevention feature that requires a top safety release and trigger mechanism to be depressed simultaneously. While its compact size provides only one-time use, it is still cost effective as the user can replace the pepper cartridge by themselves after use. Replacement cartridges will be available for purchase at very affordable prices. The Pocket Hero comes packaged with a water canister, giving the user the ability to practice with the spray before making it a part of their personal safety routine.

"The Pocket Hero is the second new product to be introduced by Mace in 2022 and while its features have general appeal, it is expected to be particularly enticing to females between 21-34. The unique design of the product solves the common concern regarding the potential for an attacker to snatch the pepper spray away from the defender. Its dual safety feature is equally attractive to users as its compact size," said Sanjay Singh, Mace's Chairman and CEO.

The new Pocket Hero will be launching in July with a major retailer who placed an order a few months ago in anticipation of the product release. The Pocket Hero will also be made available on Mace's website (www.mace.com) on June 30th, 2022.

About Mace Security International, Inc.

Mace® Security International, Inc. (MACE) is a globally recognized leader in personal safety and security. Based in Cleveland, Ohio, the company has spent more than 40 years designing and manufacturing consumer and tactical products for personal defense and security under its world-renowned Mace® Brand - the original trusted brand of defense spray products. The company also offers aerosol defense sprays and tactical products for law enforcement and security professionals worldwide through its Mace® Take Down® brand, KUROS!® Brand personal safety products, Vigilant® Brand alarms, and Tornado® Brand pepper spray and stun guns. MACE® distributes and supports Mace® Brand products through mass market retailers, wholesale distributors, independent dealers, Amazon.com, Mace.com, and other channels. For more information, visit www.mace.com

