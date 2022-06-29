Bedrock Analytics Releases Three New Features, Helping CPGs Drive More Efficiency From Their Sales Data

OAKLAND, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 29, 2022 / Bedrock Analytics , a data analytics and AI platform for CPG manufacturers, today announced the release of three new software features, Bedrock Storyboards, Dynamic Dashboard, and an Expanded Promotion Comparison analysis.

"Executives and sales managers want to easily visualize key data points for their brands so they can better track their businesses with less effort," said Will Salcido, founder and CEO of Bedrock Analytics. "Bedrock customers now have better capabilities to arm their sales teams with insights and strategies that will help them grow their sales and manage their categories."

Bedrock Storyboards

Users can create a sales presentation with the versatility to reorganize (Drag & Drop) and auto-save the flow of visualizations in the same way they will present the pitch. Another added feature within Storyboards is "Points," descriptors of the saved analysis within the context of a Storyboard. This new capability allows users to embed bullet points and further explanation under the visualization or tile for an added frame of reference.

Dynamic Dashboard

Bedrock's new Dynamic Dashboard is designed to organize a brand's most important data on a single screen. The new high-level, configurable display shows KPIs, product & marketing rankings, volume, velocity & distribution levels, and pricing against key competitors. Each tile can be dragged & dropped into a desired configuration to be saved, exported, and shared.

Expanded Promotion Comparison

The new Promotion Comparison visualization allows customers to compare their product or brand across different promotional metrics to see how they match up against competitors. The latest feature allows customers to better identify anomalies in promoted performance across their categories, combining a competitive promotion calendar with an automated sales lift analysis that gives near immediate insights into a competitor's tactics around promotions at each retailer. Core promoted metrics that power a competitive promotion heatmap include length of promotions, number of weeks on promotion, sales lifts percentage, promoted price points, and more.

To get a first-hand look at Bedrock's leading CPG sales analytics software that's already helping some of the industry's top brands win more retail sales, schedule a demo today .

About Bedrock Analytics

Bedrock is an AI-driven data insights company focused on enabling salespeople at CPG companies to increase revenue, distribution and manage promotions by presenting insightful stories to retail buyers. Supporting over 165 product categories for leading brands in the industry, Bedrock is one of the fastest growing companies in its segment. Tell your best story at bedrockanalytics.com.

