Lyxor Euro Overnight Return UCITS ETF - Acc (CSHD LN) Lyxor Euro Overnight Return UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 29-Jun-2022 / 18:05 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Lyxor Euro Overnight Return UCITS ETF - Acc
DEALING DATE: 29-Jun-2022
NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 102.9177
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 8475914
CODE: CSHD LN
ISIN: FR0010510800
