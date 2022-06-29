SIX Swiss Exchange Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR Logitech International (SIX: LOGN) (Nasdaq: LOGI) today announced that its board of directors will ask shareholders to approve the election of new board members, Christopher Jones, chief product officer at Amperity, Inc.; Frankie Ng, chief executive officer of SGS S.A.; and Sascha Zahnd, non-executive chairman of Valora Holding AG and formerly vice president EMEA and Global Supply Chain of Tesla Inc.. The elections will take place at Logitech's annual general meeting (AGM) in Lausanne, Switzerland on September 14, 2022.

Riet Cadonau has decided not to stand for re-election to the board at the 2022 AGM when his current term ends for personal reasons. Neil Hunt will also leave the board when his current term ends due to Logitech's 12 year term limit on board service. Neil Hunt has been a non-executive member of Logitech's board of directors since 2010, and serves on Logitech's Compensation Committee and Technology and Innovation Committee.

Wendy Becker, Logitech's chairperson of the board, commented: "These three talented directors are joining Logitech's board at an exciting time. Chris brings significant expertise in product development leadership and strategy, and in consumer and enterprise software and services from leading technology companies such as Amperity and Microsoft. Frankie leads SGS S.A., a globally-operating Swiss SMI company, bringing senior leadership as well as extensive global services, China and operations experience. Sascha also brings senior leadership and significant expertise in retail, production and supply chain from his roles as part of Tesla's leadership team and other leading technology and retail companies. We warmly welcome each of them."

"At the same time, we bid farewell to Riet and Neil. Neil has been part of the board team throughout Logitech's decade-long journey of transformation and consistent annual growth. We are grateful for his tireless dedication and strategic insight. Equally, Riet 's strong contribution and engagement over his time with the team was highly valued. We wish both Riet and Neil the best in their future endeavors."

Annual Dividend

In May 2022, Logitech announced that the Company's board of directors had approved a proposal for a Fiscal Year 2022 cash dividend, which, if approved by shareholders at the AGM, would be a 10 percent annual increase per share versus last year's dividend, or approximately CHF 0.96 per share.

The approximate payment date for the dividend is expected to be September 28, 2022. The shares are expected to be traded ex-dividend on the SIX Swiss Exchange and the Nasdaq Global Select Market starting on September 26, 2022. Shareholders will find more information about the dividend on the Logitech corporate website at http://ir.logitech.com.

