Classic for a Cause is a new initiative founded by the Queensland brothers. The company has launched a new fundraising trail where the brothers combine the classic cars with charitable causes.

Brisbane, Australia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 29, 2022) -Classics For a Cause turns loose change into classic cars with a stunning slate of giveaways designed to inject funds into small charities that provide vital mental health services to Australian veterans. The company was founded by Queensland brothers Tom and Edward Bailey in late 2019; Classics for A Cause sources and funds some of the rarest and high-end classic cars for charitable giveaways, managing the entire process from start to finish.





The Co-founder, Tom Bailey, said Classics for A Cause existed to give smaller charities a head start, assisting them in pursuing their purpose and making positive change.

"There are so many small and passionate charity organizations striving for widespread change and making a genuine difference in improving the mental health of veterans," Tom said.

"With male veterans 21% more likely to die of suicide than the general male population and the rate of suicide among ex-serving women twice as high as among the general female population, it's clear that the work of these charities is vital."

"Through Classics for A Cause, we give every Australian the chance to own their dream car for only a few dollars and to support the work of some top Aussie veteran charities."

Furthermore, Tom and Edward's commitment to veteran wellbeing started seven years ago when they launched Veteran Benefits Australia (VBA). It is a free service for veterans that connects former Australian Defence Force members with services, benefits, and entitlements to improve their mental and physical wellbeing.

Tom said many former defense members were unaware of the support available post-service. It includes fully funded exercise and nutrition plans, free mental health care, dental and psychology services, legal services for compensation claims, employment services, and even subsidized home cleaning and gardening services for those with injuries relating to their time in service.

"Part of VBA's mission is to spread awareness and help veterans find the services they need to support their health and wellbeing, creating a closer and well-informed Australian veteran community," he said.

"Since launching, VBA has allowed us to help over 30,000 veterans access the support they need and the entitlements available to them."

"The big winners are those tireless Aussie charities that help our veterans suffering from mental health issues, with a large portion of every package purchased donated to fund their great work and innovative initiatives," Tom said.

For more information on Classics for A Cause, visit classicsforacause.com.au.

Media Contact:

Contact person: Tom Bailey

Email: info@classicsforacause.com.au

Website: https://classicsforacause.com.au/

City: Brisbane

State: QLD

Country: Australia

