Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 29, 2022) - Mynd Life Sciences Inc. (CSE: MYND) (OTCQB: MYNDF) ("Mynd" or the "Company") announces that it has terminated the non-binding memorandum of understanding ("MOU") to acquire all the issued and outstanding shares of Tidal Care Inc. o/a Tidal Psychedelics ("Tidal") as disclosed in Mynds's March 16, 2022 press release, due to differences in the strategic direction of the proposed acquisition. Mynd has advised Tidal of the termination of the MOU, and the parties have formally agreed to terminate the MOU.

Further to its press release dated April 21, 2022, Mynd still intends to undertake a non-brokered private placement offering (the "Offering") of common shares in share capital of the Company to raise gross proceeds of a minimum of $3,000,000 up to $3,500,000, or such other amounts as may be determined by the Company. The closing of the Offering is no longer subject to and conditional upon closing of the purchase by the Company of all of the issued and outstanding shares in the share capital of Tidal.

ABOUT MYND LIFE SCIENCES INC.

MYND Life Sciences Inc. is a medical biotech drug research and development company focused on neuro-pharmaceutical and novel psilocybin drug development, diagnostics and vaccines. MYND is developing new biological entities (NBEs) and new chemical entities (NCEs) and differentiates itself from other (bio)pharmaceutical companies by unique molecular concepts for the applications of Psilocybins for overcoming disease. The Company advances pharmaceutical developments through rigorous science and clinical trials while diligently patenting and safeguarding its intellectual property.

