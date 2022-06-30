New survey of senior EMEA systems integrator professionals reveals we are now firmly in the era of hyperautomation

64% of senior systems integrators in EMEA say hyperautomation is a business priority for their customers in 2022

76% of senior EMEA systems integrators believe their customers value automation over integration

Jitterbit, the API transformation company, has today launched its latest report 'SaaS Partnerships in the Age of Hyperautomation' a unique survey of EMEA senior systems integrator professionals.

Over the past two and a half years, we've witnessed unprecedented digital transformation, where businesses across EMEA accelerated innovation, integrating hundreds and sometimes thousands of software solutions, technologies and platforms to enable a new, more digital world.

Jitterbit's research reveals we've now entered a new era of business transformation: hyperautomation. A Gartner trend for the past two years, hyperautomation refers to the business goal of removing manual processes from internal workflows in order to innovate at hyper-speed and thereby remain competitive.

64% of EMEA systems integrator professionals agreed that hyperautomation is a key business priority for their customers in 2022. What's more, 76% of senior EMEA systems integrators believe their customers value automation over integration.

"There can be no automation without integration and there can be no hyperautomation without integration as a service. Our survey into system integrators reveals that to thrive in the midst of so much disruption, it's necessary for them to re-position as enablers of greater process automation while delivering integration at scale to their customers by working with trusted integration platform partners." said Joost De Bot, Jitterbit's VP General Manager, EMEA.

Hyperautomation is disrupting the world of systems integrators:

Despite the role integration platforms-as-a-service have to play in helping system integrators deliver automation at scale, 42% of senior EMEA systems integrators rated self-serve iPaaS as a disruptor to their business

52% of senior EMEA systems integrators rated customer adoption of Cloud solutions as a significant disruption to their customer relationships

More than half of senior EMEA systems integrators view the arrival of online integration solution marketplaces as disruptive also

Companies are embracing hyperautomation for reasons such as time, money and resource:

More than half of senior EMEA systems integrators are embracing hyperautomation to be more efficient with both time and money

54% of senior EMEA systems integrators see hyperautomation as a way to reduce operating costs

52% of senior EMEA systems integrators think hyperautomation can reduce workload but just 13% want it to reduce people requirements

Hyperautomation presents a future proof opportunity for system integrators:

63% of senior EMEA systems integrators see partnerships with iPaas companies as their route forward

79% of senior EMEA systems integrators are on the lookout for ways to help their customers become hyperautomated businesses

78% of senior EMEA systems integrators believe they have a vital role in enabling their customers to become hyperautomated businesses

About the survey

This report is based on anonymised data collected by market research house Norstat from 100 senior systems integrator professionals based in the UK, Benelux, and DACH regions. These professionals come from system integrator businesses serving a range of industries, including IT, financial services, manufacturing, logistics, retail and professional services.

About Jitterbit, Inc.

Jitterbit, the API transformation company, makes it quicker and easier for businesses to exploit data from any source, empowering them to rapidly innovate and make faster, more effective decisions. The Jitterbit Harmony API integration platform and API360 solutions enable companies to quickly connect SaaS, on-premises, and cloud applications and instantly infuse intelligence into any business process. To learn more, visit www.jitterbit.com or follow us on LinkedIn and on Twitter at @Jitterbit.

