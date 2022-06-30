Winning Brands Corp.: GestureTek Division of Winning Brands Releasing Upgrades to its Popular IREX Rehab System

Rapid Deployment of Winning Brands' GestureTek Growth Plan - Ramping Up Innovation

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 30, 2022 / Winning Brands Corporation (OTC PINK:WNBD) www.WinningBrands.com continues to act fast in response to last month's court approval of its acquisition of the GestureTek brand, a global leader in the gesture control industry. GestureTek management today announces a package of upgrades to its patented immersive physical therapy system that has been a hit with hospitals in North America, called IREX.

The IREX System, described at www.GestureTekHealth.com has been proven in an array of clinical studies to improve patient outcomes in physical exercise therapy. This is accomplished by placing the patient into an immersive virtual setting to interact dynamically via physical gestures. These gestures, such as hand, arm or leg movements, are designed to stimulate patient rehabilitation because specific movements are known by therapists to accelerate patient recovery. Vast improvement in patient rehab compliance, compared to ordinary physical therapy, has been documented and analyzed. GestureTek's IREX is now recognized to deliver superior patient wellness and increased clinical efficiency. Tracking patient movements and compliance has also allowed the establishment of an immense comparative metadata resource for analysis by medical scientists.

The key to superior patient compliance has been that GestureTek's IREX makes the exercises fun and intuitive by simulating sports movements, workplace tasks and other realistic or imaginary virtual worlds. Through this immersive process, the experience becomes a positive distraction for the patient from the discomfort that is associated with their medical afflictions and the boredom of repetitive (ordinary) physio protocols, and no VR headsets are required. These qualities make the expansion of GestureTek IREX into eldercare and geriatric settings particularly appropriate.

The enhanced GestureTek IREX System 1.75 will be available from the end of July 2022, featuring:

New user interface for clinicians making it easier for them to build and change patient sessions;

More variety of exercise templates to start from;

For the first time, a user interface in multiple languages, opening the door to global markets;

More types of session reports than before, giving extensive additional insights into how patients are improving with varying exercises;

Price stability, despite significant enhancements

Winning Brands CEO, Eric Lehner, comments, "Our GestureTek team continues to be driven by a culture of advancement. They interact with clients continuously to seek understanding about improvements that can be made. GestureTek's leadership in the immersive control sector has been earned over many years through this commitment. We have a new slate of innovations in mind for years worth of growth."

An extensive overview of GestureTek's IREX System, its documented medical credentials, and other GestureTek patented technology can be seen at www.GestureTekHealth.com. Abundant video resources regarding GestureTek in general are also available at https://vimeo.com/GestureTek

Photo Caption: GestureTek IREX System enhancements being launched July 2022

will deliver even better results for clinicians who provide physical therapy

in North America, and internationally.

IREX VIDEO RESOURCES: https://vimeo.com/showcase/3880219

ABOUT WINNING BRANDS CORPORATION

Winning Brands has been a manufacturer of record of a variety of environmentally oriented consumer products. Winning Brands indicated in its VISION 21 strategy that it seeks to enhance shareholder value by curating additional business ventures with broader scope, including the launch of a Tech Division. This Tech Division will be the new headquarters for GestureTek brand planning, in cooperation with the many people who have an interest in the GestureTek presence and growth in the industry. Winning Brands' Twitter address is www.Twitter.com/WinningCEO.

ABOUT GESTURETEK

GestureTek's patented technology has for many years been at the leading edge of innovation in touchless immersive gesture control of a wide array of computer display systems across diverse industries. The GestureTek brand is well known and respected in the gesture control market, and enjoys a large commercial customer base worldwide. Contact particulars can be found at www.GestureTekHealth.com, Division President Vincent J. Vincent.

Safe Harbor: Statements contained in this news release, other than those identifying historical facts, constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Safe Harbor provisions as contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements relating to the Company's future expectations, including but not limited to revenues and earnings, technology efficacy, strategies and plans, are subject to safe harbors protection. Actual Company results and performance may be materially different from any future results, performance, strategies, plans, or achievements that may be expressed or implied by any such forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.

NEWS CONTACT:

Eric Lehner

Winning Brands

+1 705-737-4062 ext. 8

eric@winningbrands.ca

