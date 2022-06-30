Royal Philips: Philips incorporates Biodesix blood-based proteomic nodule risk assessment testing into Lung Cancer Orchestrator to advance early lung cancer diagnosis

June 30, 2022



Solution adds proteomic analysis of blood-based biomarkers to Philips Lung Cancer Orchestrator to better assess the risk of lung nodule malignancy, enhancing decision-making for diagnosis and treatment



Amsterdam, the Netherlands - Royal Philips , Inc. blood-based lung nodule risk assessment testing into Philips Lung Cancer Orchestrator lung cancer patient management system. The incorporation of proteomics data - along with the radiologic and patient history data currently used to determine treatment decisions - can help create diagnostic efficiency for cancer care centers in the management of a growing number of lung nodule cases, via the contextual launch of Biodesix Nodify Lung application within Lung Cancer Orchestrator. Philips Lung Cancer Orchestrator solution is designed to enable health systems to operationalize lung cancer screening and lung nodule management programs at scale.



Lung cancer remains the leading cause of cancer deaths worldwide [1], with current 5-year survival rates after diagnosis typically less than 20% [2]. If detected and treated early, however, research shows 10-year survival rates could increase to more than 90% [3]. Thanks to the adoption of low-dose CTblood-based proteomic tests help clinicians to reclassify the risk of malignancy to better target resources to those who need them. If a nodule is malignant, the delay in surgical care for cancer patients by four weeks increases the mortality by 6-8% [6].



"We are delighted that our tests are being incorporated into Philips' vision for end-to-end cancer care management using a multi-diagnostic approach," said Scott Hutton, Chief Executive Officer at Biodesix. "By integrating our Nodify tests in Philips Lung Cancer Orchestrator we hope to make these tests more accessible to physicians and patients and more easily utilized by care teams with the ultimate goal of improving patient care and outcomes."



Philips Lung Cancer Orchestrator is an integrated patient management system for CT lung cancer screening programs and incidental lung nodule findings that keeps track of patients, appointments, diagnostic images, test results, and clinical decisions for every step of a lung cancer patient's screening and treatment journey. Fitting seamlessly into conventional screening and diagnostic workflows, it coordinates the end-to-end patient journey to create a fully traceable, fully documented timeline of scheduled actions, and aggregates data on tumor staging, radiology, pathology, and biomarker analyses for informed decision-making. The ability to order and receive the results expedites Biodesix's proteomic testing directly to and from the Lung Cancer Orchestrator at the same time it adds new insights on nodule risk of malignancy to further support the decision-making process.

Lung Cancer Orchestrator

Philips Oncology

https://www.medicinenet.com/what_is_the_most_survivable_cancer/article.htm



https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4665735/



http://dx.doi.org/10.1136/bmj.m4087





kathy.oreilly@philips.com



@kathyoreilly





is part of Philips' expanding portfolio of integrated cancer care solutions that seamlessly connect data, technology, operations, and clinical workflows to enable pivotal decision-making.?Visitto learn how Philips combines smart diagnostic and imaging technologies with connected workflows that integrate patient data from disparate systems, to provide solutions that put expert information at clinicians' fingertips to help expand the quality and reach of personalized cancer care.[1] International Agency for Research on Cancer, World Health Organization. Press Release N° 263. Latest global cancer data: Cancer burden rises to 18.1 million new cases and 9.6 million cancer deaths in 2018. 12 September 2018[2][3] International Early Lung Cancer Action Program Investigators. Survival of patients with stage 1 lung cancer detected on CT screening. N Engl J Med. 2006;355:1763- 1771 DOI: 10.1056/NEJMoa060476.[4] Lane E, et al. Nearly twice as many people are now eligible for lung cancer screenings-here is what you need to know. Advisory Board publication. 2021.Washington, DC. https://www.advisory.com/sponsored/lung-cancer[5][6] Mortality due to cancer treatment delay: systematic review and meta-analysis. BMJ 2020;371:m4087Kathy O'ReillyPhilips Global Press OfficeTel.: +1 978-221-8919E-mail:Twitter:Royal Philips.Biodesix is a leading data-driven diagnostic solutions company with a focus in lung disease. The Company develops diagnostic tests addressing important clinical questions by combining multi-omics through the power of artificial intelligence. Biodesix is the first company to offer eight non-invasive tests for patients with lung diseases. The blood based Nodify Lung nodule risk assessment testing strategy, consisting of the Nodify XL2 and the Nodify CDT tests, evaluates the risk of malignancy in incidental pulmonary nodules, enabling physicians to better triage patients to the most appropriate course of action. The blood based IQLung strategy for lung cancer patients integrates the GeneStrat ddPCR test, the GeneStrat NGS test and the VeriStrat test to support treatment decisions across all stages of lung cancer with results in an unprecedented 36-72 hours, expediting time to treatment. Biodesix also leverages the proprietary and advanced Diagnostic Cortex AI (Artificial Intelligence) platform, to collaborate with many of the world's leading biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies to solve complex diagnostic challenges in lung disease. Biodesix launched the SARS-CoV-2 ddPCR test, the Platelia SARS-CoV-2 Total Ab, and the cPass SARS-CoV-2 Neutralization Antibody test (cPass Neutralization Test Kit, GenScript, Inc,) in response to the global pandemic and virus that impacts the lung and causes COVID-19. For more information about Biodesix, visit biodesix.com.

Attachment