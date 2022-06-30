Regulatory News:

Schlumberger Limited is providing the following disclosure pursuant to L. 225-102-3 of the French Commercial Code ("FCC") which requires disclosures of certain payments made by Schlumberger Limited and its consolidated subsidiaries (together, the "Company") to governments for the year ended December 31, 2021 relating to "extractive industries" as defined by, and required under, the FCC. The following schedules disclose the payments made by the Company in 2021 to governments in Morocco, the United Kingdom and the United States in connection with the Company's extractive activities under the FCC, including its operation of sand and barite mines.

Payments are disclosed in US Dollars. Where a payment or a series of related payments is less than the equivalent of EUR100,000 (USD $118,270) such payments have been excluded (in line with the FCC). Payments made in currencies other than United States Dollars are converted based on the foreign exchange rate at the relevant annual average rate.1

Taxes exclude taxes levied on consumption such as value added taxes, personal income taxes or sales taxes.

Year ended December 31, 2021 (USD in thousands)

Morocco Project Report Taxes Royalties2 Licenses

and Fees Production

Entitlements Bonuses Infrastructure

Improvements Dividends Total3 COMABAR (Barite) 606.6 0 0 59.1 0 0 771.8 1,437.5 2021 Total 606.6 0 0 59.1 0 0 771.8 $ 1,437.5 Government Report Taxes Royalties2 Licenses

and Fees Production

Entitlements Bonuses Infrastructure

Improvements Dividends Total3 General Tax Administration 606.6 0 0 59.1 0 0 0 665.7 Office National des Hydrocarbures et des Mines (ONHYM) 0 0 0 0 0 0 771.8 771.8 2021 Total 606.6 0 0 59.1 0 0 771.8 $ 1,437.5

United Kingdom Project Report Taxes Royalties2 Licenses

and Fees Production

Entitlements Bonuses Infrastructure

Improvements Dividends Total3 Foss Mine (Barite) 26.2 105.0 3.8 0 0 0 0 135.0 Duntanlich (Barite) 8.3 13.7 5.8 0 0 0 0 27.8 2021 Total 34.5 118.7 9.6 0 0 0 0 162.8 Government Report Taxes Royalties2 Licenses

and Fees Production

Entitlements Bonuses Infrastructure

Improvements Dividends Total3 Forestry Commission of Scotland 0 118.7 0 0 0 0 0 118.7 Scottish Environment Protection Agency (SEPA) 0 0 9.6 0 0 0 0 9.6 HSE Mines Inspectorate 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.0 Scottish Police Authority 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.0 HM Revenue and Customs 0.6 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.0 Revenue Scotland LBTT Refund Regs of Scotland Fees Assignations for leases 6.2 0 0 0 0 0 0 6.2 Perth Kinross Council 28.3 0 0 0 0 0 0 28.3 2021 Total 34.5 118.7 9.6 0 0 0 0 162.8

United States Project Report Taxes Royalties2 Licenses

and Fees Production

Entitlements2 Bonuses Infrastructure

Improvements Dividends Total3 Big Bird (Barite) 0 0 19.5 0 0 0 0 19.5 Greybull Mine (Bentonite) 775.5 39.0 3.3 127.4 0 0 0 945.2 Hixton Mine (Frac Sand) 304.6 0 42.3 0 0 0 0 346.9 Greystone Mine (Barite) 308.1 0 10.4 0 0 0 0 318.5 Mountain Springs (Barite) 38.1 0 12.9 0 0 0 0 51.0 2021 Total 1,426.3 39.0 88.4 127.4 0 0 0 $ 1,681.1 Government Report Taxes Royalties2 Licenses

and Fees Production

Entitlements2 Bonuses Infrastructure

Improvements Dividends Total Mine Safety and Health Administration 0 0 0.3 0 0 0 0 0.3 Curran Township 304.6 0 42.3 0 0 0 0 346.9 Elko County 0 0 1.3 0 0 0 0 1.3 Lander County 230.9 0 1.1 0 0 0 0 232.0 State of Nevada 115.3 0 7.9 0 0 0 0 123.2 Air Quality Division of Wyoming 0 0 2.6 0 0 0 0 2.6 Big Horn County 672.0 0 0 0.5 0 0 0 672.5 Bureau of Land Management 0 0 32.5 126.8 0 0 0 159.3 Office of State Lands and Investments of Wyoming 0 39.0 0.3 0 0 0 0 39.3 State of Wyoming 102.8 0 0 0 0 0 0 102.8 Washakie County 0.7 0 0 0.1 0 0 0 0.8 US Department of Agriculture 0 0 0.1 0 0 0 0 0.1 2021 Total 1,426.3 39.0 88.3 127.4 0 0 0 $ 1,681.0

Notes:

Payments made in local currencies are translated at the average exchange rate for the year. Conversion of EUR to USD based on a rate of EUR 1 $1.1827 and of GBP 1 $1.3757. Royalty payments and production entitlements are paid in cash, except where noted. The value of production entitlements made in kind are calculated with reference to market rates at the time of payment. Totals do not add exactly due to rounding.

