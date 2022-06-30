DJ Dalata Hotel Group PLC: Holding(s) in Company

Standard Form TR-1

Standard form for notification of major holdings

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the Central Bank of Ireland)i 1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii: Dalata Hotel Group PLC 2. Reason for the notification (please tick the appropriate box or boxes): [x] An acquisition or disposal of voting rights [ ] An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments [ ] An event changing the breakdown of voting rights [ ] Other (please specify)iii: Discretionary holdings withdrawn from management 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv: Name: City and country of registered office (if applicable): Franklin Mutual Advisers, LLC Wilmington, U.S.A. 4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3)v: AIB BANK EUROCLEAR BANK S.A / N.V JPMORGAN CHASE BANK, N.A. STATE STREET BANK AND TRUST COMPANY THE BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON 5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi: 28 June 2022 6. Date on which issuer notified: 30 June 2022 7. Threshold(s) that is/are crossed or reached: Below 7% 8. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation: % of voting rights % of voting rights through financial Total of both in % (9.A Total number of attached to shares instruments + 9.B) voting rights of (total of 9.A) (total of 9.B.1 + issuervii 9.B.2) Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or 6.97% 0% 6.97% 222,865,363 reached Position of previous notification 7.04% 0% 7.04% (if applicable) 9. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached viii: A: Voting rights attached to shares Number of voting rightsix % of voting rights Class/type of shares ISIN code (if Direct Indirect Direct Indirect possible) ORD EUR.01 15,535,185 6.97% IE00BJMZDW83 SUBTOTAL A 15,535,185 6.97% B 1: Financial Instruments according to Regulation 17(1)(a) of the Regulations Number of voting rights Type of financial Expiration Exercise/ that may be acquired if the % of voting rights instrument datex Conversion Periodxi instrument is exercised/ converted SUBTOTAL B.1 B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Regulation 17(1)(b) of the Regulations Type of Expiration Exercise/ Physical or cash Number of financial datex Conversion Period xi settlementxii voting rights % of voting rights instrument SUBTOTAL B.2 10. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please tick the applicable box): [X] Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer.xiii [ ] Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv: % of voting rights if it equals % of voting rights through financial Total of both if it equals or Namexv or is higher than the instruments if it equals or is higher than is higher than the notifiable notifiable threshold the notifiable threshold threshold 11. In case of proxy voting: [name of the proxy holder] will cease to hold [% and number] voting rights as of [date] 12. Additional informationxvi:

Done at Fort Lauderdale, Florida, U.S.A. on 30 June 2022

