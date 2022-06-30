Anzeige
Donnerstag, 30.06.2022
Im Visier der BioTech-Anleger: Die Barenholz-Wunderspritze „Made in Israel“!
WKN: 677102 ISIN: BMG9456A1009 
Tradegate
30.06.22
16:21 Uhr
22,000 Euro
-0,200
-0,90 %
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
30.06.2022
Golar LNG: 2022 Annual General Meeting

Further to the press release of June 1, 2022 giving notice that the Golar LNG Limited 2022 Annual General Meeting will be held on August 10, 2022, a copy of the Notice of Annual General Meeting and associated information including the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F can be found on our website at http://www.golarlng.comand in the attachments below.

Golar LNG Limited
Hamilton, Bermuda
June 30, 2022

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

Attachments

  • Notice of 2022 Annual General Meeting (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/4baa0d2d-90ef-4297-b408-33f73c259698)
  • 2021 Annual Report Form 20-F (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/3378a5a2-6f2f-4dec-9a3e-36fa371a5852)

