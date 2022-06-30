Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 30, 2022) - Xtra-Gold Resources Corp. (TSX: XTG) (OTCQB: XTGRF) ("Xtra-Gold" or the "Company") - is pleased to announce the voting results of its Annual Special Meeting (the "ASM") of shareholders of the Company (the "Shareholders") held on June 30, 2022. A total of 28,781,407 common shares representing 61.79% of the issued and outstanding shares of the Company were voted at the ASM. Resolutions relating to the following matters were approved by a majority of the votes cast at the ASM.

Appointment of Auditors

Harbourside CPA, Chartered Accountants were appointed as the auditors of the Company for the ensuing year.

Election of Directors

The number of directors to be elected to the board of directors of the Company ("Board") was set at five. The following nominees proposed by management were elected as directors of the Company to hold office until the next annual meeting of Shareholders or until their successors is elected or appointed.

DIRECTOR VOTES FOR % VOTES WITHHELD % Peter Minuk 27,431,490 99.85% 41,313 0.15% James Schweitzer 27,389,890 99.70% 36,763 0.30% James Longshore 27,434,690 99.86% 38,113 0.14% Denis Laviolette 27,397,290 99.73% 75,513 0.27% Hans Morsches 27,397,390 99.73% 75,413 0.27%

Victor Nkansa, will continue in his role as Chief Financial Officer.

Yves P. Clement, P.Geo., will continue in his role as Vice-President, Exploration.

Stock Option Matters

The Shareholders voted 97.46% in favor of the Amendment to the Stock Option Plan. The Shareholders also voted 97.45% in favor of the Extension of Option Period to certain outstanding Stock Options.

Contact Information

For further information, please contact:

James Longshore: President and CEO

Telephone: 416 628-2881

E-mail: info@xtragold.com

Website: www.xtragold.com

