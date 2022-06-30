Anzeige
Donnerstag, 30.06.2022
Im Visier der BioTech-Anleger: Die Barenholz-Wunderspritze „Made in Israel"!
Nextensa NV/SA: Information on the total number of voting rights and shares

PRESS RELEASE

REGULATED INFORMATION
Brussels, 30 June 2022 - 5.40 PM CEST


In accordance with article 15 of the Law of 2 May 2007 on the disclosure of large shareholdings, Nextensa NV (the "Company") publishes the following information following a request for dematerialisation of registered shares (with double voting rights):

Situation as at 30 June 2022:

  • Total share capital: EUR 109,997,148.34
  • Total number of securities carrying voting rights: 10,002,102
  • Number of securities with double voting rights: 1,797,268(1)

Total number of voting rights (= denominator): 11,799,370

On the basis of this information, the shareholders of the Company can verify whether they are above or below one of the thresholds of 3% (threshold set by the articles of association), 5%, 10%, and so on (in multiples of five) of the total voting rights, and whether there is therefore an obligation to notify the company that they have exceeded this threshold.


(1) 204 of these 1,797,268 shares giving the right to double voting rights in principle are held by a subsidiary of the Company. The voting rights attached to these 204 shares have therefore been suspended


For more information
Michel Van Geyte,
Chief Executive Officer
+32 3 238 98 77
michel.van.geyte@nextensa.eu


About Nextensa

Nextensa NV/SA (previously named Leasinvest Real Estate) is a mixed property investor and developer since 19 July 2021. The company's investment portfolio, which is spread over the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg (46%), Belgium (41%) and Austria (13%), had a total value on 31/03/2022 of approximately €1.34 billion. Nextensa is one of Luxembourg's biggest property investors. The development portfolio is spread over the Tour & Taxis (B) and Cloche d'Or (L) sites, where mixed (residential and office) developments are ongoing and new sub-projects will be launched in the coming years. In addition, there is also a development pipeline in Belgium and Luxembourg of more than 300,000 m² of offices and residential real estate. The company is listed on Euronext Brussels and it has a market capitalisation of € 560.1 million (value on 29/06/2022).

