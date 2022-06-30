Anzeige
Donnerstag, 30.06.2022
Im Visier der BioTech-Anleger: Die Barenholz-Wunderspritze „Made in Israel"!
Dow Jones News
30.06.2022 | 19:19
VVV Resources Limited (VVV) VVV Resources Limited: Unaudited Preliminary Results for the year ended 31 December 2021 30-Jun-2022 / 17:46 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

VVV Resources Limited

AQSE: VVV

("VVV" or the "Company")

Unaudited Preliminary Results for the year ended 31 December 2021

VVV Resources Limited (formerly Veni Vidi Vici Limited) announces its unaudited preliminary results for the year end ended 31 December 2021.

The information set out below has been extracted from the Company's draft report and accounts for the year ended 31 December 2021 and has not been audited. A further announcement will be released by the Company on completion of the audit, expected shortly, and any material changes between the financial information set out below and the audited financial information will be disclosed in that announcement.

"CHAIRMAN'S STATEMENT

Overview

On 30th June 2021 the Company was renamed VVV Resources Limited.

Due to strict COVID-19 restrictions in Australia, the Company advises that it has completed limited physical work on its Shangri La Project.

The Shangri La Project is a gold-copper-silver project comprising a polymetallic hydrothermal quartz vein type deposit covering an area of 10 hectares. The Shangri La Project is located 10 kilometres west of Kununurra, the central town of the Northeast Kimberley region in Western Australia.

During the first six months, the Company's activities were limited solely to desk studies, due (as per above) due to the tight COVID-19 travel restrictions imposed in Australia. Since the end of June 2021, the restrictions have however, been eased and the Company commissioned an independent Geologist based out of Perth to carry out a site visit to collect samples from the project area.

Furthermore, the Company reported in June 2021 that Donald Strang resigned as a Director of the Company and Lester Kemp, a Geologist with over 25 years of experience in the resources sector, was elected as the Company's Chief Operating Officer and later made a Non-Executive Director in 2022.

A number of projects in Western Australia are currently being reviewed, and shareholders will be provided with further news in due course.

FINANCE REVIEW

The loss for the year was GBP431,000 (2020: loss of GBP100,000) which mainly related to regulatory costs and other corporate overheads. The total revenue for the period was nil. As at 31 December 2021, the Company had cash balances of GBP87,000 (2020: GBP272,000).

The accounts to 31 December 2021 have not been fully reviewed by the Company's auditors.

Mahesh Pulandaran

Managing Director

30 June 2022

The directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

For further information please contact: 

The Company 
David Rigoll              +44 (0) 7881 778888 
 
AQSE Growth Market Corporate Adviser: 
 
Peterhouse Capital Limited 
                    +44 (0) 20 7469 0936 
Guy Miller/Mark Anwyl

Statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income for the year ended to 31 December 2021 

Year ended Period ended 
                                             31 December 
                                                   31 December 
                                             2021 
                                                   2020 
                                             GBP'000    GBP'000 
 
Revenue 
Investment income                                     -      - 
 
Total revenue                                       -      - 
 
Administration expenses                                  (431)    (99) 
Share based payment charge                                -      (1) 
 
Operating loss                                      (431)    (100) 
 
Finance costs                                       -      - 
 
Loss before taxation                                   (431)    (100) 
 
Taxation                                         -      - 
 
 
Loss for the period attributable to equity holders of the company             (431)    (100) 
 
Other comprehensive income 
Translation exchange (loss)/gain                             -      - 
Other comprehensive income for the period net of taxation                 -      - 
 
Total comprehensive income for the period attributable to equity holders of the company  (431)    (100) 
 
Loss per share 
Basic and diluted (pence)                                 (22.87)   (5.74)

Statement of financial position as at 31 December 2021 

Restated 
 
                          31 December 31 December 
                          2021    2020 
                          GBP'000    GBP'000 
 
Non-current assets 
Investments accounted for using the equity method  136     136 
 
Current assets 
Trade and other receivables             22     18 
Cash and cash equivalents              87     272 
                          109     290 
 
Total assets                    245     426 
 
 
Current liabilities 
 
Trade and other payables              (97)    (67) 
                          (97)    (67) 
 
Net current assets/ (liabilities)          12     223 
 
Net assets                     148     359 
 
 
Equity 
Share capital                    -      - 
Share premium                    863     643 
Share based payment reserve             26     26 
Retained earnings                  (741)    (310) 
Total equity                    148     359"

Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) Disclosure

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information. Upon the publication of this announcement via a Regulatory Information Service, this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     VGG9470B1004 
Category Code: MSCM 
TIDM:     VVV 
LEI Code:   213800OEUSH43X859D83 
Sequence No.: 171899 
EQS News ID:  1388337 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1388337&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 30, 2022 12:46 ET (16:46 GMT)

