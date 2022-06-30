Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 30.06.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 664 internationalen Medien
Im Visier der BioTech-Anleger: Die Barenholz-Wunderspritze „Made in Israel“!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1W62V ISIN: US87238U2033 Ticker-Symbol: 13T1 
Lang & Schwarz
30.06.22
21:27 Uhr
13,000 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
RUSSLAND
1-Jahres-Chart
TCS GROUP HOLDING PLC GDR REG S Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TCS GROUP HOLDING PLC GDR REG S 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
12,50013,50021:27
0,0000,00008:00
Dow Jones News
30.06.2022 | 20:01
241 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

TCS Group Holding PLC publishes 2021 Sustainability Report

DJ TCS Group Holding PLC publishes 2021 Sustainability Report

TCS Group Holding PLC (TCS) TCS Group Holding PLC publishes 2021 Sustainability Report 30-Jun-2022 / 20:29 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

TCS Group Holding PLC publishes 2021 Sustainability Report

Limassol, Cyprus - 30 June 2022. TCS Group Holding PLC (LI: TCS, MOEX: TCSG) ("TCS", "We", the "Group", the "Company"), a leading provider of financial and lifestyle services via its digital ecosystem, today announces the publication of its 2021 Sustainability Report. The report covers TCS Group Holding plc's operations for the fiscal year ended 31 Dec 2021, unless otherwise noted. This report was prepared with reference to the GRI Sustainability Reporting Standards (GRI Standards) 2021 and the company's industry-specific Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) framework.

The 2021 Sustainability Report is available on the Group's website at https://www.tinkoffgroup.com/.

Tinkoff IR team

ir@tinkoffgroup.com

About TCS Group

TCS Group is an innovative provider of digital financial and lifestyle services. Branchless since its inception in 2006, TCS developed a full range of in-house proprietary technology solutions and services, including digital banking, brokerage, acquiring and other merchant solutions, insurance, SME banking and much more.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     US87238U2033 
Category Code: MSCM 
TIDM:     TCS 
LEI Code:   549300XQRN9MR54V1W18 
Sequence No.: 171901 
EQS News ID:  1388303 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1388303&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 30, 2022 13:29 ET (17:29 GMT)

TCS GROUP-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.