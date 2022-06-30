The International Centers for Precision Oncology (ICPO) Foundation is pleased to announce that its first Maurits W. Geerlings Next Generation Award presentation for Outstanding Research and Contributions to Actinium-225 Radiopharmaceuticals took place on Friday, June 24 during the 6th TWC in Wiesbaden, Germany (Congress President: Professor Dr. Richard P. Baum).

Named after the great Dutch scientist and visionary Dr. Maurits W. Geerlings who had initiated and pioneered alpha-emitter Actinium-225 research applied to cancer therapy three decades ago, and who was personally present during the Award Ceremony at Abby Eberbach, this ICPO Award honors today both Dr. Geerlings' pioneering achievements and next generation investigators carrying the ball forward, who have performed groundbreaking work in their research in Actinium-225 related sciences extending to Theranostics and Actinium-225 production.

The Award Committee was composed of renowned experts from the field of Radiomolecular Precision Oncology and chaired by Professor Dr. Mike Sathekge, Head of Nuclear Medicine at the University of Pretoria and Steve Biko Academic Hospital, South Africa, and also current President of the World Association of Radiopharmaceutical and Molecular Therapy (WARMTH). From the group of excellent applicants, the Committee chose Dr. Madhav Yadav from the Department of Nuclear Medicine and Therapeutics at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi, India.

"On behalf of the ICPO Foundation, we are very happy with this award to build a bridge between Dr. Geerlings visionary achievement of identifying Actinium-225 as an ideal alpha-emitter for targeted cancer therapy and subsequently producing first quantities which are still critical to today's research, and the next generation of gifted young scientists bringing Actinium-225 to growing numbers of patients and indications now", commented Mr. Oliver Buck, Member of the ICPO Board of Trustees and Chairman of the ICPO Board of Curators. "This year we are delighted that Dr. Madhav Yadav, an accomplished next generation scientist with an excellent track record in Theranostics and contributions to the clinical implementation of Actinium-225 in neuroendocrine and prostate cancer therapy, has received this recognition."

The Maurits W. Geerlings Next Generation Award is an annual prize and is endowed with EUR 5,000. The winner is invited to deliver a lecture on their research that will be made available to the TWC international audience as well as widely to the general public. Promoting leading Theranostics research, science and innovation is at the core of the ICPO Foundation mission.

The ICPO Foundation is a German non-profit organization, helping build momentum to scale global patient access to Molecularly Targeted Precision Oncology following the paradigm shift in cancer care from one size fits all to a personalized approach. ICPO aims to develop a network of Centers organized in a Social Franchise model based on shared know-how, certified education, and design and process standardization enabling best clinical practice valid globally. www.icpo.foundation

