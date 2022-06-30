New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - June 30, 2022) - US-based ESG platform Brightest announces its collaborative sustainability supplier engagement and partnership software to help companies work more efficiently with their suppliers and community partners on ESG, sustainability, and social impact. Brightest's new solution brings together all of a brand's nonprofit partners, NGOs, suppliers, and other key stakeholders in one collaborative data-driven space. The focus of Brightest is to help companies centralize, measure, and simplify community and social impact data collection, stakeholder engagement, partner management, communications, and ESG reporting.

The product also brings transparency and clarity to corporate social responsibility (CSR) and community partnerships companies and organizations undertake. Many companies still have little or no visibility and data on their nonprofit partners and NGOs' activities, who they are helping, and their impact. Similarly, studies by the sustainability consortium indicate that 4 out of 5 companies don't have a comprehensive view of their supply chain's sustainability performance. Brightest helps companies engage, collect, and analyze data across all the partnerships that matter for their ESG performance.

Brightest helps companies unify their community, nonprofit, NGO, and impact partnership efforts with a modern platform for inspiring and measuring positive change. Offering flexible, easy-to-use, and budget-friendly tools, Brightest gives organizations complete visibility of their partners' impact, work, and contributions to their mission. Brightest's vision is to make it fast, easy, secure, and painless for companies to collect critical data, accelerate their work, build great partner relationships, and deliver positive outcomes for their organizations, their stakeholders, and their communities.

"ESG, sustainability, and social impact are fundamentally collaborative, but organizations haven't had the tools to efficiently track and measure their collaboration or share data. Now, Brightest gives you the most advanced, flexible, and collaborative platform for data-driven supply chain sustainability reporting, operational measurement, risk management, and stakeholder engagement. Let our technology handle the complexity of measuring your Scope 3 emissions, community impact, and stakeholder-driven ESG targets," says Chris Bolman, Founder, and CEO of Brightest.

Brightest is a unified software for social impact, ESG, and sustainability.

