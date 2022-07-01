Holcim Group Services Ltd / Key word(s): Acquisition

Holcim acquires quarry and asphalt business from Mathers Group in Eastern Canada



01.07.2022 / 09:00



Largest crushed stone producer in Quebec, adding aggregates and paving capacity in strategic East Canada region



Holcim's largest aggregates acquisition in East Canada in over a decade



Accelerates circular construction with recycled concrete and asphalt Holcim has acquired the quarry and asphalt businesses of Mathers Group Inc. in Quebec, Canada, including Carrière St-Eustache Ltée and Pavage St-Eustache Ltée. This acquisition will expand the Holcim Group's footprint in the dynamic Quebec market, where infrastructure investment is projected to drive high growth across the Eastern Canada region. As the largest crushed stone producer in Quebec, this transaction also marks Holcim's biggest aggregates acquisition in the region in over a decade. All of the Mathers Group's quarry and asphalt assets along with its 80 employees will become part of Holcim Group. The acquisition will also expand Holcim's offering of recycled concrete and asphalt, advancing its circular construction strategic goal to recycle 100 million tons of materials by 2030. Toufic Tabbara, Region Head North America: "I am excited about this acquisition that will expand our footprint in the exciting Quebec market and accelerate our circular construction offering. I warmly welcome all Mathers employees into the Holcim family to unleash our next era of growth together." Mathers Group is a family-owned company with strong community roots and a history of responsible operations. It is one of the largest producers of construction materials in Quebec. Carrière Saint-Eustache and Pavage Saint-Eustache have been servicing the local market with crushed stone and asphalt products for over 60 years. The acquisition advances Holcim's "Strategy 2025 - Accelerating Green Growth" with the goal to fuel growth through bolt-on acquisitions in mature markets in the aggregates and ready-mix concrete businesses. About Holcim

Holcim builds progress for people and the planet. As a global leader in innovative and sustainable building solutions, Holcim is enabling greener cities, smarter infrastructure and improving living standards around the world. With sustainability at the core of its strategy Holcim is becoming a net zero company, with its people and communities at the heart of its success. The company is driving circular construction as a world leader in recycling to build more with less. Holcim is the company behind some of the world's most trusted brands in the building sector including ACC, Aggregate Industries, Ambuja Cement, Disensa, Firestone, Geocycle, Holcim, Lafarge and Malarkey Roofing Products. Holcim is 70,000 people around the world who are passionate about building progress for people and the planet through four business segments: Cement, Ready-Mix Concrete, Aggregates and Solutions & Products. Learn more about Holcim on www.holcim.com, and by following us on LinkedIn and Twitter. Important disclaimer - forward-looking statements:

This document contains forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements do not constitute forecasts regarding results or any other performance indicator, but rather trends or targets, as the case may be, including with respect to plans, initiatives, events, products, solutions and services, their development and potential. Although Holcim believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions as at the time of publishing this document, investors are cautioned that these statements are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially from the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and generally beyond the control of Holcim, including but not limited to the risks described in the Holcim's annual report available on its website (www.holcim.com) and uncertainties related to the market conditions and the implementation of our plans. Accordingly, we caution you against relying on forward-looking statements. Holcim does not undertake to provide updates of these forward-looking statements.

