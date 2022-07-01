Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 01.07.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 664 internationalen Medien
News des Tages! Nach dem Kanada-Siegeszug nun der USA-Kick-Off!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire
01.07.2022 | 10:05
124 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: INISSION AB'S OWNERSHIP IN ENEDO PLC HAS INCREASED TO 80.43 PER CENT AND INISSION AB HAS BECOME OBLIGATED TO MAKE A MANDATORY PUBLIC TENDER OFFER FOR THE REMAINING SHARES IN ENEDO PLC

Inission AB / Release 1 July 2022 at 11:00

INISSION AB'S OWNERSHIP IN ENEDO PLC HAS INCREASED TO 80.43 PER CENT AND
INISSION AB HAS BECOME OBLIGATED TO MAKE A MANDATORY PUBLIC TENDER OFFER FOR
THE REMAINING SHARES IN ENEDO PLC 

Not to be published or distributed, directly or indirectly, in Australia,
Canada, China, Hong Kong, Japan, New Zealand, Singapore, South Africa or in the
United States or in any other jurisdiction where prohibited by applicable law. 

Inission AB ("Inission"), a North European contract manufacturer listed on
Nasdaq First North Growth Market Stockholm, has on 1 July 2022 acquired
21,113,257 shares ("Shares") in Enedo Plc ("Enedo" or the "Company"), an
international designer and producer of high quality electronic power supplies
and systems listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. Pursuant to this, Inission's ownership
in Enedo has increased from 34,000,000 shares to 55,113,257 shares
corresponding approximately to 80.43 per cent of all the shares and related
voting rights in the Company. Enedo holds 69,249 of its own shares. As a result
of the acquisition of the Shares, Inission will be obligated to make a
mandatory public tender offer for all the other shares and securities entitling
to the shares in Enedo in accordance with the Finnish Securities Markets Act. 

Share purchases

Inission acquired the Shares in Enedo from Joensuun Kauppa ja Kone Oy, Rausanne
Oy, Soinitilat Oy and 10 other major shareholders ("Selling Shareholders") of
the Company for a purchase price of EUR 0.26 per share, the aggregate purchase
price amounting to approximately EUR 5,5 million (SEK 58,9 million). The
purchase price for all the Shares ("Purchase Price") will be paid by the
subscription by the Selling Shareholders of 1,811,694 newly issued Class B
shares in Inission, which have been valued at EUR 3.03 (SEK 32.50) per share,
issued by Inission and for which payment will be made by set-off against the
payment of the Purchase Price. The Board of Directors of Inission, which had an
authorization from the Annual General Meeting to issue a maximum of 3,600,000
new Class B shares, has decided on the directed share issues to the Selling
Shareholders. The Selling Shareholders do not receive any cash consideration. 

Mandatory public tender offer and subsequent transactions

As a result of the acquisition of the Shares, Inission will be obligated to
make a mandatory public tender offer ("Offer") for all the other shares and
securities entitling to the shares in Enedo in accordance with Chapter 11,
Section 19 of the Finnish Securities Markets Act. 

The price to be offered for each Enedo share in the Offer is contemplated to be
EUR 0.26 ("Offer Price"), which corresponds to the price paid to the Selling
Shareholders and is the highest price paid by Inission for any Enedo share
during the six-month period preceding the date when Inission became obligated
to make the Offer. The closing price of Enedo on Nasdaq Helsinki was EUR 0.27
on 30 June 2022, i.e. on the last trading day preceding the date when Inission
became obligated to make the Offer. 

Inission will pay the Offer Price to the Enedo shareholders in cash or, at the
sole discretion of an Enedo shareholder, in new Class B shares in Inission. The
closing price of Inission on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Stockholm was SEK
32.50 on 30 June 2022, i.e. on the last trading day preceding the date when
Inission became obligated to make the Offer. 

Pursuant to the Finnish Securities Markets Act Section 22 of Chapter 11, the
mandatory tender offer shall be published within a month from the origin of the
duty to make a public tender offer and the tender offer process shall begin
within a month from the publishing of the tender offer. 

Olle Hulteberg, who is both Inission's and Enedo's Chairman of the Board, and
Fredrik Berghel, who is both Inission's and Enedo's Board Member, will not
participate in Enedo's Board work until the end of the tender offer process. 

If Inission obtains more than 90 percent of all the shares and related voting
rights in Enedo as a result of the Offer, Inission will initiate mandatory
redemption proceedings for the remaining shares in accordance with the Finnish
Companies Act and, thereafter, Enedo will apply for delisting of its shares
from Nasdaq Helsinki. Inission will also consider possibilities of dual listing
on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Helsinki. 

Background and reasons for the Offer

Inission has been Enedo's largest shareholder with a 49.62% holding since April
2021. The implementation of Enedo's turnaround program, which existed already
at that time, has been more challenging than anticipated, both in time and
financially. Enedo's cash position has been constrained and it has loans
amounting to approximately EUR 7 million with a due date of 30 September 2022.
In Inission's view, by having full control of Enedo, it has better
possibilities to secure adequate financing for Enedo and steer Enedo
successfully through current very difficult market conditions. Finally and most
important is the materialization of the originally identified synergies between
the companies such as cross sales of its products and services, develop the
Tunisian facility to a full service EMS manufacturing site, geographical
coverage of sales and complementary customer portfolio. This will strengthen
both companies and add on to Inission's successful journey of acquisitions and
integration. It is planned to organize Enedo as its own Business Area with its
own Enedo brand and its successful offering of power supplies and power
systems. 

Fredrik Berghel, Inission's CEO and Board Member, comments:

"We see significant untapped revenue, cost and financial synergies in combining
Enedo and Inission and look forward to materializing these efficiently". 

Olle Hulteberg, Inission's Chairman of the Board, comments:

"In addition to the mandatory cash consideration, Inission's Board of Directors
wants to offer a share consideration to Enedo shareholders. We warmly welcome
all Enedo shareholders to become shareholders in Inission and share the
opportunities and synergies of Inission and Enedo combined." 



Advisors

Jonver Capital Oy acts as the financial advisor and Bird & Bird Attorneys Ltd.
acts as the legal advisor to Inission in the aforesaid transactions. 

Inission AB

THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS





For further information please contact

Fredrik Berghel, CEO Inission

+46 732 02 22 10

fredrik.berghel@inission.com



About Inission

Inission is a profitable total supplier that offers demanding industrial
customers in the Nordic region complete electronic and mechanical products of
the highest quality. Inission's services cover the entire product life cycle,
from development and design to industrialization, volume production and
aftermarket. By combining this with logistics services and a production based
on high flexibility, customer adaptation and short lead times, our offer
becomes very competitive. Inission has factories in Sweden, Finland, Norway and
Estonia. 



The revenue of Inission for the financial period ended on 31 December 2021, was
approximately SEK 1 003 million (approximately EUR 94 million) and it employs
approximately 520 people. Inission is listed on Nasdaq First North with Nordic
Certified Adviser AB (info@certifiedadviser.se, +46 707 94 90 73) as a
certified adviser. The company's reports are filed under: 

www.inission.com/investor-relations



Inission AB: reg.no./org.nr 556747-1890

Lantvärnsgatan 4,

652 21 Karlstad



About Enedo

Enedo is a European designer and producer of high-quality electronic power
supplies and systems for critical equipment even in the most demanding
environments. Enedo's mission is to make electricity better - more reliable,
more secure, more energy efficient - and just right to fit its purpose. Enedo's
three main product categories are Led Drivers, Power supplies and Power
Systems. In 2021 the group's revenue was EUR 36,4 million. Enedo has 330
employees, and its main functions are located in Finland, Italy, Tunisia and
USA. The group's head office is in Finland and parent company Enedo Oyj is
listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Oy.
Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.