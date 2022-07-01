The global hyperautomation services company announced the appointment of former HSBC Global Head of Low-code in Enterprise Technology as its Global Head of Banking Services.

Rhys V Jones joins Vuram, a global hyperautomation services company specializing in low-code enterprise automation, as the Global Head of Banking Services on 1 July 2022. Rhys has over 17 years of experience delivering large-scale technology transformation for some of the world's largest banking groups. At Vuram, he leads the organization's Global Banking Practice as a trusted partner and advisor on low code.

As a seasoned change professional, Rhys spent his entire career delivering large-scale technology transformation for some of the world's largest banking groups. By aligning low code with an effective resourcing model, he has reduced the delivery time to market and overall costs. Besides, Rhys focuses on talent development and believes that shaping a progressive talent culture positions an organization to embrace successful outcomes. He currently lives in London, from where he will lead Vuram's Global Banking Practice.

"After several years being partnered with Vuram and seeing firsthand the capability and talent within the organization, I am very excited to join a company that places people at their core while continuing to grow a world-leading hyperautomation service," said Rhys about joining Vuram.

With Vuram firmly positioning itself as an enabler for banking, financial services, and insurance organizations to embark on digital transformation journeys, the organization is keenly expanding its workforce and global presence to serve its growing customer base.

About Vuram

Vuram is a global hyperautomation services company that specializes in low-code enterprise automation. Since its inception in 2011, Vuram has maintained 100% customer success and 100% customer references. Powered by passionate people, Vuram has successfully driven digital transformation for several happy enterprise customers across the globe.

Vuram has received several prominent recognitions, including the Inc 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies in the United States, HFS hot vendor (2020), and Rising Star- Product Challenger in Australia by ISG in ISG Provider Lens 2021 report. Vuram has consistently ranked in India's Best Places to Work, certified by Great Place to Work institute.

