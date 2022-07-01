Ameet Mallik, Chief Executive Officer of ADC Therapeutics, also joins the Board

ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE: ADCT) today announced the appointment of veteran oncology drug developer Jean-Pierre Bizzari, MD, to its Board of Directors. Additionally, Ameet Mallik, who was appointed as the Company's Chief Executive Officer in May 2022, will join the Board.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220701005047/en/

Jean-Pierre Bizzari, MD (Photo: Business Wire)

"Jean-Pierre is an exceptional addition to our Board," said Ron Squarer, Chairman of ADC Therapeutics' Board of Directors. "His integral role in the development and approval of leading cancer treatments across global markets will bring valuable perspective to ADC Therapeutics as we advance a robust pipeline of ADCs for the treatment of hematological cancers and solid tumors."

Dr. Jean-Pierre Bizzari is an internationally renowned oncologist with over 35 years of experience in oncology drug development. He was Executive Vice President and Group Head of Clinical Oncology Development at Celgene Corporation where he was responsible for clinical development and operations across the United States, Europe and Asia/Japan. During his tenure at Celgene, he oversaw the development and approval of leading oncology products including REVLIMID (lenalidomide), VIDAZA (azacytidine), and ABRAXANE (nab-paclitaxel). Dr. Bizzari also served as Vice President, Clinical Oncology Development for Sanofi-Aventis (formerly Rhône-Poulenc, Rhône-Poulenc Rorer and Aventis) where he oversaw the approval of ELOXATIN (oxaliplatin), TAXOTERE (docetaxel) and ELITEK (rasburicase).

Dr. Bizzari currently serves on the scientific advisory boards of France's National Cancer Institute and the European Organisation for Research and Treatment of Cancer. He also serves on the scientific advisory boards and board of directors at numerous global pharmaceutical companies. Dr. Bizzari has received various industry honors and has authored hundreds of scientific articles and publications.

Dr. Bizzari received his medical degree from the University of Nice and has trained at the Pitié-Salpêtrière Hospital in Paris, the Ontario Institute for Cancer Research, and the McGill Rosalind and Morris Goodman Cancer Research Centre (formerly the McGill Cancer Center) in Montreal, Canada.

"With a proprietary ADC platform validated by the FDA approval of ZYNLONTA, a robust pipeline of solid tumor targets and a global team committed to transforming patients' lives, ADC Therapeutics is poised to build on its success," said Dr. Bizzari. "I look forward to working with the Board to continue ADC Therapeutics' positive momentum and make a meaningful difference for patients with difficult-to-treat cancers."

About ADC Therapeutics

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE: ADCT) is a commercial-stage biotechnology company improving the lives of those affected by cancer with its next-generation, targeted antibody drug conjugates (ADCs). The Company is advancing its proprietary PBD-based ADC technology to transform the treatment paradigm for patients with hematologic malignancies and solid tumors.

ADC Therapeutics' CD19-directed ADC ZYNLONTA (loncastuximab tesirine-lpyl) is approved by the FDA for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large b-cell lymphoma after two or more lines of systemic therapy. ZYNLONTA is also in development in combination with other agents. Cami (camidanlumab tesirine) is being evaluated in a pivotal Phase 2 trial for relapsed or refractory Hodgkin lymphoma and in a Phase 1b clinical trial for various advanced solid tumors. In addition to ZYNLONTA and Cami, ADC Therapeutics has multiple ADCs in ongoing clinical and preclinical development.

ADC Therapeutics is based in Lausanne (Biopôle), Switzerland and has operations in London, the San Francisco Bay Area and New Jersey. For more information, please visit https://adctherapeutics.com/ and follow the Company on Twitter and LinkedIn.

ZYNLONTA is a registered trademark of ADC Therapeutics SA.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release, including statements regarding our future results of operations and financial position, business and commercialization strategy, market opportunities, products and product candidates, research pipeline, ongoing and planned preclinical studies and clinical trials, regulatory submissions and approvals, projected revenues and expenses and the timing of revenues and expenses, timing and likelihood of success, as well as plans and objectives of management for future operations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on our management's beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to our management. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements due to various factors, including those described in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. No assurance can be given that such future results will be achieved. Such forward-looking statements contained in this document speak only as of the date of this press release. We expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to update these forward-looking statements contained in this press release to reflect any change in our expectations or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which such statements are based unless required to do so by applicable law. No representations or warranties (expressed or implied) are made about the accuracy of any such forward-looking statements.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220701005047/en/

Contacts:

Investors

Eugenia Litz

ADC Therapeutics

Eugenia.Litz@adctherapeutics.com

+44 7879 627205



Amanda Hamilton

ADC Therapeutics

amanda.hamilton@adctherapeutics.com

+1 917-288-7023



Media

Mary Ann Ondish

ADC Therapeutics

maryann.ondish@adctherapeutics.com

+1 914-552-4625