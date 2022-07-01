Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE: CPRI), a global fashion luxury group, today announced that it will host an Investor Day on Wednesday, July 20, 2022 in New York City. The event will feature presentations and a question and answer session with Capri's executive management team including John Idol, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer and Tom Edwards, Chief Financial and Chief Operating Officer, as well as executives from Versace, Jimmy Choo and Michael Kors.

The event will begin at 10:00 a.m. ET and is expected to conclude by 1:00 p.m. ET. Due to limited capacity, in-person attendance is by invitation only and advance registration is required. A live video broadcast of the event can be accessed on the Company's Investor Relations website, www.capriholdings.com. A replay will be available shortly after the conclusion of the live event.

About Capri Holdings Limited

Capri Holdings Limited is a global fashion luxury group, consisting of iconic brands that are industry leaders in design, style and craftsmanship. Its brands cover the full spectrum of fashion luxury categories including women's and men's accessories, footwear and ready-to-wear as well as wearable technology, watches, jewelry, eyewear and a full line of fragrance products. The Company's goal is to continue to extend the global reach of its brands while ensuring that they maintain their independence and exclusive DNA. Capri Holdings Limited is publicly listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker CPRI.

