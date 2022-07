US Customs and Border Patrol has detained a large shipment of quartzite, a raw material for making polysilicon, from an unnamed Tier 1 solar module supplier.From pv magazine USA According to a recent industry note from ROTH Capital Partners Managing Director Phil Shen, US Customs and Border Patrol (CBP) has detained a large shipment of materials from an unnamed Tier 1 solar module supplier. Shen said a shipment of quartzite, a raw material in polysilicon production, was seized as part of the enforcement of the recently-enacted Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act (UFLPA) ROTH said that CBP has demanded ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...