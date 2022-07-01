Special high-performance plasticizers, with their superior technical performances in electrical and high temperature applications, are a main component for the electrification of cars and transportation, a general trend so important for improving environmental sustainability. Trimellitates represents the most effective family of products that can satisfy those outstanding performance characteristics.

Polynt has a long history of developing and marketing a wide range of these products for different technical needs. To support their growth and demand, Polynt has started the process for the installation of a new esterification plant to produce Special Plasticizers, and among those mainly trimellitates, in its site in Atlacomulco (Mexico).

The design and permitting activities will begin during H2 2022. The erection of the plant is planned during 2023 and will take place also using part of the equipment of the Polynt trimellitates plant of the Changzhou site (China), closed in 2021. Mechanical completion is expected by the end of 2023 and the start-up is scheduled in Q1 2024.

About Polynt Group

Polynt Group is a global leader for thermoset composites and other specialty chemicals. The Company is specialized in the development and production of Unsaturated Polyester Resins, Trimellitic Anhydride and other Special Anhydrides, and derivatives of main organic acids.

Through our worldwide presence with manufacturing, commercial and R&D facilities, Polynt Group provides its customers with innovative and sustainable solutions. Throughout its value chain, the Company combines eco-design, quality and progress while protecting the environment, as a responsible Company pioneering innovation.

Polynt Group CEO and President

Rosario Valido

www.polynt.com

