GlobeNewswire (Europe)
01.07.2022
83 Leser
Capgemini SE: Capgemini statement

Capgemini statement

Paris,July1, 2022- In view of certain rumors currently being circulated, Capgemini reasserts its publicly stated position regarding Atos, that also applies to any potential spin-off entities and to its various businesses:

  • the Group has no intention of acquiring or being involved in these assets;
  • the Group has no discussion with Atos, neither with any third party or the French government on those lines.

Capgemini management believes that those assets are not aligned with the Group strategy and development plan and this position is unanimously supported by the Board of directors.

About Capgemini
Capgemini is a global leader in partnering with companies to transform and manage their business by harnessing the power of technology. The Group is guided everyday by its purpose of unleashing human energy through technology for an inclusive and sustainable future. It is a responsible and diverse organization of over 340,000 team members in more than 50 countries. With its strong 55-year heritage and deep industry expertise, Capgemini is trusted by its clients to address the entire breadth of their business needs, from strategy and design to operations, fueled by the fast evolving and innovative world of cloud, data, AI, connectivity, software, digital engineering and platforms. The Group reported in 2021 global revenues of €18 billion.
© 2022 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
