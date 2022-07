Detailed equity trading statistics per list for the last 13 months. This report will give you an overview of trading both in Stockholm, Helsinki, Copenhagen and Iceland Note: From June 2022, OTC figures are excluded from the turnover figures. For more information, comments or questions please contact Economic & Statistical Research at +46 8 405 60 00 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1077387