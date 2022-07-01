DJ Halfords Group PLC: Director/PDMR shareholding

Halfords Group PLC (HFD) Halfords Group PLC: Director/PDMR shareholding 01-Jul-2022 / 16:12 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The notification set out below is provided in accordance with the requirements of the UK Market Abuse Regulation

1. Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') a) Name Graham Stapleton b) Position / status PDMR (Chief Executive Officer) c) Initial notification / amendment Initial Notification 2. Details of the issuer Name Halfords Group plc 3. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Ordinary 1p shares a) Description of the financial instrument ISIN: GB00B012TP20 b) Nature of the transaction Grant of shares under the Deferred Bonus Plan. Price(s) Volume(s) c) Price(s) and volume(s) GBP1.4290 158,467

Aggregated information n/a single transaction

d)

Aggregated volume Price n/a single transaction

e) Date of the transaction 2022-06-30

f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

1. Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') a) Name Andy Randall b) Position / status PDMR (Group Chief Operating Officer) c) Initial notification / amendment Initial Notification 2. Details of the issuer Name Halfords Group plc 3. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Ordinary 1p shares a) Description of the financial instrument ISIN: GB00B012TP20 b) Nature of the transaction Grant of shares under the Deferred Bonus Plan. Price(s) Volume(s) c) Price(s) and volume(s) GBP1.4290 72,059

Aggregated information n/a single transaction

d)

Aggregated volume Price n/a single transaction

e) Date of the transaction 2022-06-30

f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

1. Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') a) Name Karen Bellairs b) Position / status PDMR (Chief Customer Officer) c) Initial notification / amendment Initial Notification 2. Details of the issuer Name Halfords Group plc 3. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Ordinary 1p shares a) Description of the financial instrument ISIN: GB00B012TP20 b) Nature of the transaction Grant of shares under the Deferred Bonus Plan. Price(s) Volume(s) c) Price(s) and volume(s) GBP1.429 71,742

Aggregated information n/a single transaction

d)

Aggregated volume Price n/a single transaction

e) Date of the transaction 2022-06-30

f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

1. Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') a) Name David Hutchinson b) Position / status PDMR (Chief Commercial Officer) c) Initial notification / amendment Initial Notification 2. Details of the issuer Name Halfords Group plc 3. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Ordinary 1p shares a) Description of the financial instrument ISIN: GB00B012TP20 b) Nature of the transaction Grant of shares under the Deferred Bonus Plan. Price(s) Volume(s) c) Price(s) and volume(s) GBP1.4290 35,813

Aggregated information n/a single transaction

d)

Aggregated volume Price n/a single transaction

e) Date of the transaction 2022-06-30

f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: GB00B012TP20 Category Code: DSH TIDM: HFD LEI Code: 54930086FKBWWJIOBI79 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 172209 EQS News ID: 1389353 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1389353&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 01, 2022 11:12 ET (15:12 GMT)