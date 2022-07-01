France's Q Energy has developed a new way to combine solar generation and the cultivation of hops, which can grow up to 8 meters in height. The agrivoltaic system consists of two mounting units with 52 bifacial PV modules.From pv magazine France French tech company Q Energy France has switched on an agrivoltaic installation for hop growth on 1 hectare of land in the town of Luçon, France. Breweries use hops in beer production. The climbing plants can grow up to 8 meters in height. The agrivoltaic system consists of two mounting systems hosting 52 bifacial solar modules. The system has been operational ...

