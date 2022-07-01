ARMA International Seats 2022-2023 Board Of Directors

OVERLAND PARK, KS / ACCESSWIRE / July 1, 2022 / The ARMA International (www.arma.org) Board of Directors seated its new president, president-elect, and directors today, as the association's 2022-23 fiscal year begins. ARMA International is the world's leading membership organization serving professionals who manage and govern information assets.

"We are thrilled to welcome Wendy McLain, MLIS, CRM as the new president and Margaret Hermesmeyer, MLIS, IGP, CRM, as the president-elect of ARMA International. Together they bring years of leadership experience to our organization, and we look forward to working closely with them, and the entire board," said Nate Hughes, Executive Director, ARMA. "Wendy will be replacing outgoing president Michael Haley, IGP, a principal consultant with Cohasset Associates, who steps into the role of immediate past president. We are grateful to the wonderful leadership Michael has provided as president of our board and wish him continued success."

"I believe experienced professionals have a duty to give back through volunteerism and mentoring. I am honored to be elected to this new role to lead ARMA in serving our members as they navigate the challenging world of RIM/IG," said Wendy McLain.

Wendy brings 30+ years of experience in records and information governance in government, petrochemical, engineering, and healthcare. In partnership with IT, Legal, Compliance, and other stakeholders, Wendy drives ongoing compliance, synergies, and process improvements. Throughout her career, she has served in local and international roles including the ICRM Board 2012-18 and the ARMA International Board 2019-present.

The ARMA International Board of Directors for 2022-2023 also includes:

President-elect Margaret Hermesmeyer, MLIS, IGP, CRM is an Information Lifecycle Governance Contractor with PNC Financial Services Group.

Michael Landau continues as treasurer. Landau is the National Compliance Manager, Cloud Data Sense at NetApp.

Megan Butcher, CRM, CIPP/US, ITIL and Ellie Kim, MAS, IGP, CIP continue on the board as directors. Butcher is Senior Manager, Privacy & Data Protection with The TJX Companies, Inc. Kim is Senior Consultant at Alberta Health Services and is based in Alberta, Canada.

Tyrene Bada, MLS, CRM and Cindy Chmura remain on the board as directors. Bada is Systems Analyst with the City of Beaverton. Chmura is a Cyber Security Senior Manager at Deloitte Services, LP.

Melonie Davis Jones is re-appointed for a second term as outside director. Jones is a privacy consultant and attorney.

ARMA International (www.arma.org), formed in 1955, is the world's leading membership organization serving almost 5,000 professionals who manage and govern information in 52 countries. Members represent the community of records management, information management, and information governance professionals who harness the benefits and reduce the risks of information. ARMA provides information professionals with the resources, tools, and training they need to effectively manage records and information within an established information governance framework. Works that are associated with the framework include the Principles, the Information Governance Implementation Model, and the Information Governance Body of Knowledge (IGBOK). ARMA recognizes professionals who have mastered these concepts through the Information Governance Professional (IGP) Certification.

