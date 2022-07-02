Walnut, California--(Newsfile Corp. - July 2, 2022) - Apollo Brokers, the digital wholesale cyber insurance broker, has announced a partnership with SecurityScorecard to enhance the cybersecurity posture of every insured. Every Apollo quote is now accompanied by a free SecurityScorecard Report, and every policyholder will benefit from SecurityScorecard's continuous cybersecurity monitoring.

SecurityScorecard offers a powerful view into an organization's cybersecurity posture and provides incident response services in the event of a cyber attack. SecurityScorecard's reports can help educate clients about their security postures and identify issues to be remediated. Furthermore, SecurityScorecard's continuous monitoring enables insureds to stay up-to-date on their security posture by surfacing vulnerabilities and providing actionable instructions in real-time. With these value-added services, Apollo's goal is to benefit all market participants by:

Improving risk quality for carriers

Providing brokers with better educational resources

Helping insureds best protect their business

Ready to learn more? Check out SecurityScorecard on the Apollo Brokers Cyber Insurance Marketplace today, or contact your broker at Apollo.

"At SecurityScorecard, our mission is to make the cyber world a safer place, and insurance is an essential driver for resilience. Yet it's never been harder for insureds to obtain cyber insurance. We are excited to partner with Apollo Brokers to help insureds improve their insurability with access to data-driven insights and recommendations about their security posture."

- Prashant Pai, Senior Vice President & General Manager of SecurityScorecard

"Partnering with SecurityScorecard meaningfully advances our mission to help insureds, brokers, and carriers better transact insurance. A key part of that is helping our insureds be more secure. Our partnership will enable retail brokers on our platform to better flag and remediate cybersecurity vulnerabilities and demonstrate the value of cyber insurance as an essential part of risk mitigation. We are excited to create value for all our partners throughout the value chain."

- Yoav Shaked, Chief Operating Officer of Apollo Brokers

Apollo Brokers

Dave Costello

dave.costello@apollobrokers.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/129724