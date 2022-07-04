Hyperion Renewables launched an EPC tender for its Green H2 Setúbal Project back in March. Seven companies are now competing to build a plant with a green hydrogen production capacity of 135 kg (1,500 Nm3) per hour. The plant will be fed by 12 MW of solar PV.Fourteen companies applied to the first stage of Hyperion Renewables' green hydrogen EPC tender in Portugal. Of those, seven were selected based on their technical experience and economic capacity, with the project cost evaluated at €11.5 million. In the second stage of the tender, "the proposals will be evaluated according to technical and ...

