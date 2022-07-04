Carlsbad, California--(Newsfile Corp. - July 4, 2022) - Sotera Wireless, Inc.'s ViSi Mobile system eases clinical workflow, reduces charting, and reduces clinical burnout while supporting the clinical team to see a full view of the patient's health which leads to better patient outcomes. ViSi Mobile's cNIBP is revolutionary.







Sotera Wireless, Inc.'s ViSi Mobile Eases Clinical Workload with cNIBP

The ViSi Mobile system from Sotera Wireless has an innovative form of remote vital sign monitoring, employing a novel technology that delivers precise results while allowing optimum mobility for the patient.

More details at https://www.soterawireless.com

Sotera Wireless's ViSi Mobile remote monitoring system is becoming an overwhelmingly popular choice with increasing global interest in state-of-the-art health-tech products. The FDA-approved device is designed to improve clinician time efficiency in general care establishments while allowing nurses and other healthcare workers to cut down on the responsibilities that contribute to burnout.

Burnout is one of the most serious issues affecting productivity and quality of work in the workplace. Physical and mental exhaustion is a growing concern, particularly in hospitals and health service centers, where medical personnel often work long hours and consecutive shifts without rest.

A study published on Jama Network showed that 31% of nurses reported leaving their jobs due to burnout in 2018. It's an alarming rate that indicates a need for efficient systems that reduce employee workloads at health centers.

Sotera Wireless developed its ViSi Mobile system as a novel tool to increase efficiencies in workflow, reduce documentation time, and enable nurses to identify if a patient's condition is worsening early enough to avert possible complications. The device uses continuous Non-Invasive Blood Pressure technology (cNIBP), which makes accurate calculations based on the measurements of the time a pulse takes between cardiac contraction and its arrival at a peripheral location.

The device can be used for tracking a patient's blood pressure, Sp02, heart rate, pulse rate, skin temperature, respiration rate, ECG, and other parameters in a non-invasive way. Unlike conventional monitoring devices that require the patient to be attached to large machines, impairing their movement, or the manual checks that require the clinician to wake a patient, ViSi Mobile uses a remote monitor and a series of sensors, making mobility and sleep easier for hospitalized patients.

A spokesperson for the company said, "Our ViSi Mobile device easily and seamlessly integrates into any EHR system. This automates information logging, reduces the need for nurses to spend valuable time charting vital sign information, and just makes everything easier."

About Sotera Wireless

Based in Carlsbad, CA, Sotera Wireless is a digital health company dedicated to producing the most accurate, comprehensive wearable monitoring system in the industry. The ViSi Mobile System enables ICU-level continuous monitoring to the general ward and beyond. The system is a wearable platform that continuously monitors all patient vital signs (Pulse Rate, Heart Rate (3 ECG Lead and 5 ECG Lead), SpO2, cNIBP (Continuous Non-Invasive Blood Pressure), MAP, Respiration Rate, Skin Temperature, Posture, Fall Detection, and Life-Threatening Arrhythmias (AFIB, AFIB RVR, VFIB, Asystole) and wirelessly communicates data to clinicians. System alerts can be tailored to notify clinicians of fluctuations that signal deterioration in a patient's health.

Interested parties can read a recent report on the company's study, showing a correlation between vital sign monitoring and rapid response effectiveness here: https://www.soterawireless.com/news/wireless-vital-sign-monitoring-rapid-response-team/unplanned-icu-study-released

For more information, please visit https://www.soterawireless.com

