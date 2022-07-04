In other news, Mercedes-Benz ramps up investment in assembly plants for EVs and on-site solar, LG moves into the EV charging business, the newly elected Australian government launches EV incentives, and Electrify America attracts investments from Siemens and Volkswagen.Scientists at Russia's Skolkovo Institute of Science and Technology (Skoltech) and Moscow State University have worked out the charge storage mechanisms of NiBTA - a recently discovered material that can enable advanced fast-charging batteries. Today, development of fast-charging metal-ion batteries is crucial for solving the range ...

