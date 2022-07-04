

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - With 4938 new cases reporting on Sunday, the total number of people infected with coronavirus in the United States has risen to 87,849,552, as per Johns Hopkins University's latest data.



The total U.S. Covid casualties increased to 1,017,856.



New Jersey reported the most number of cases - 6195 - and deaths - 8.



Deaths have increased by 23 percent in the last two weeks, New York Times' latest tally shows.



More than 33000 people are currently in American hospitals with the coronavirus, an increase of 11 percent over the last two weeks. More than 3,700 of these patients are admitted in intensive care units, marking 11 percent rise in a fortnight.



85,172,852 people have so far recovered from the disease, the Worldometer tally shows.



597 additional deaths were reported globally on Sunday, taking the total number of people who lost their lives due to the pandemic so far to 6,339,358.







