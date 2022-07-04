Centro Chiropractic is a trusted workers' comp provider since 2007

Beaverton, Oregon--(Newsfile Corp. - July 4, 2022) - Centro Chiropractic Clinic accepts workers' compensation at all the premier clinics in Oregon and Washington.

Centro Chiropractic Clinic is aiming to help the employees in case they meet an accident at work, with the workers' compensation assistance they make it easy for the workers to undergo surgery, physical therapy, and medication to get relief. The Centro Chiropractic Clinic's experts create a treatment strategy that targets the source of the discomfort. The chiropractors at Centro are certain that their holistic method of treatment will ensure that the workers' bodies perform smoothly and enable them to return to work in better shape.

Centro Chiropractic Clinic follows the guidelines of the workers' comp in both Oregon and Washington that state, "A chiropractor may treat a patient on an initial claim for up to 60 consecutive days or 18 appointments, whichever comes first."

Centro Chiropractic Clinic makes it easy for workers who are hurt at the workplace to arrange an appointment with their experts and find out how a chiropractor can assist with workers' compensation. Workers may even obtain assistance from Centro in finding legal counsel to fight for their right to receive chiropractic therapy, in case their employer denies them the right.

According to a spokesperson for Centro Chiropractic Clinic, "The team at Centro Chiropractic Clinic will handle the reporting, invoicing, and any reimbursement involved in workers' specific claims before and throughout the scheduling and treatment process. We ensure that patients obtain effective and efficient treatment plans tailored to their specific injury and situation by offering the most thorough chiropractic care in the Portland region."

Centro Chiropractic Clinic has a committed staff that works on behalf of injured employees and guides them through the process so they can concentrate on recovering and getting back on track.

About Centro Chiropractic Clinic

Since 2007, Centro Chiropractic Clinic has grown throughout southern Washington and Oregon. They are happy to offer high-quality chiropractic care to a varied population. Their skilled group of massage therapists, chiropractors, and linguistic support staff collaborate closely with each patient to develop individualized treatment regimens that address pain and mobility difficulties and enhance the quality of life. They achieve this by providing skilled care, personalized treatment programs, and state-of-the-art facilities and equipment.

Contact Details:

Phone: 503-714-9145

Email: info@centroclinic.com

Website: https://centroclinic.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CentroChiropracticClinic/

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/CentroClinic

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/centrochiropractic

