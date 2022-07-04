Anzeige
Montag, 04.07.2022
Spekulation der Woche: „Das Beste, was der Markt derzeit zu bieten hat…"
GlobeNewswire
04.07.2022 | 20:17
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: SRV OYJ: REDUCTION OF THE QUANTITY OF SHARES, CHANGE OF ISIN CODE AND DIRECTED ISSUE WITHOUT CONSIDERATION

EXCHANGE NOTICE 4 JULY 2022 SHARES                      
Reduction of the quantity of company's shares without reducing share capital by 
 redemption of company's own shares, in such a way that each current 40 shares 
 of the company shall correspond to 1 share of the company after the      
 arrangements related to the reduction of the quantity of company's shares are 
 completed. The ISIN code of SRV Oyj shares will be changed from FI0009015309 to
 FI4000253675.                                 
Concurrently with the reverse share split and thereto-related redemption of   
 shares, a directed share issue will be executed in which Company's new shares 
 are conveyed without compensation to the effect that the number of shares in  
 each shareholders' book-entry account is made divisible by 40. Concurrently  
 with the conveyance of shares, the Company will on the Reverse Split Date   
 redeem without compensation 39 shares for each 40 existing shares. The shares 
 redeemed without compensation in connection with the reduction of number of  
 shares will be cancelled immediately after the redemption. The reverse share  
 split does not affect the Company's equity.                  
The changes will be valid in the trading system of Nasdaq Helsinki as of 5 JULY 
 2022 presuming that the arrangements will be entered into the trade register  
 (apprx. 4 JULY 2022)                              
Identifiers as of 5 JULY 2022                          
Trading code: SRV1V New ISIN code: FI4000523675                 
Orderbook id: 40925 Number of shares: 16 982 343                
The orderbook SRV1V (id 40925) will be flushed.                 
Nasdaq Helsinki, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260
