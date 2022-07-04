Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: SRV OYJ: REDUCTION OF THE QUANTITY OF SHARES, CHANGE OF ISIN CODE AND DIRECTED ISSUE WITHOUT CONSIDERATION

EXCHANGE NOTICE 4 JULY 2022 SHARES Reduction of the quantity of company's shares without reducing share capital by redemption of company's own shares, in such a way that each current 40 shares of the company shall correspond to 1 share of the company after the arrangements related to the reduction of the quantity of company's shares are completed. The ISIN code of SRV Oyj shares will be changed from FI0009015309 to FI4000253675. Concurrently with the reverse share split and thereto-related redemption of shares, a directed share issue will be executed in which Company's new shares are conveyed without compensation to the effect that the number of shares in each shareholders' book-entry account is made divisible by 40. Concurrently with the conveyance of shares, the Company will on the Reverse Split Date redeem without compensation 39 shares for each 40 existing shares. The shares redeemed without compensation in connection with the reduction of number of shares will be cancelled immediately after the redemption. The reverse share split does not affect the Company's equity. The changes will be valid in the trading system of Nasdaq Helsinki as of 5 JULY 2022 presuming that the arrangements will be entered into the trade register (apprx. 4 JULY 2022) Identifiers as of 5 JULY 2022 Trading code: SRV1V New ISIN code: FI4000523675 Orderbook id: 40925 Number of shares: 16 982 343 The orderbook SRV1V (id 40925) will be flushed. Nasdaq Helsinki, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260