H1 2022 Leaders

Lithium Metal (Li) + 152.8% Lithium Hydroxide (LiOH.H2O) + 128.0% Molybdenum Oxide (MoO3) + 102.0% Battery Grade Mischmetal + 10.2%

A link to the Full Report:

Metals Performance Report H1 2022

PRECIOUS METALS Q2 YtD Year End 30.Jun.22 % Change 31.Dec.21 GOLD $1,808 -1.2% $1,830 SILVER $20.26 -13.0% $23.30 BATTERY METALS CATHODE LITHIUM METAL $194.88 152.8% $77.10 LITHIUM CARBONATE (Li2CO3) $30.77 84.6% $16.67 LITHIUM HYDROXIDE (LiOH.H2O) $30.68 128.0% $13.45 COBALT (Co) $24.77 -22.5% $31.96 COBALT SULFATE (CoSO4) $4.86 -25.8% $6.55 COBALT CHLORIDE (CoCl2) $5.87 -26.6% $8.01 NICKEL OXIDE (NiO) $11.48 22.4% $9.38 NICKEL SULFATE (NiSO4) $2.49 9.4% $2.28 NICKEL CHLORIDE (NiCl2) $3.30 21.1% $2.72 VANADIUM PENTOXIDE (V2O5) $9.10 4.6% $8.70 ANODE GRAPHITE (C) $0.88 0.0% $0.88 GRAPHITE (C) $0.70 37.3% $0.51 GRAPHITE (C) $0.60 29.7% $0.46 GRAPHITE (C) $0.40 33.3% $0.30 ENERGY METALS URANIUM $49.00 16.50% $42.05 PLATINUM GROUP METALS PLATINUM $893 -7.3% $963 PALLADIUM $1,862 0.9% $1,845 RHODIUM $13,000 -2.3% $13,300 IRIDIUM $4,800 -18.6% $5,900 RUTHENIUM $600.00 9.1% $550 RHENIUM $49.05 5.6% $46.46 BASE METALS NICKEL $10.58 11.9% $9.45 COPPER $3.77 -14.9% $4.43 ALUMINUM $1.20 -5.8% $1.28 ZINC $1.47 -9.5% $1.63 LEAD $0.87 -17.6% $1.05 HEAVY RARE EARTH METALS GADOLINIUM OXIDE (Gd2O3) $34.94 17.3% $29.79 TERBIUM (Tb) $1,177.80 26.9% $928.50 TERBIUM OXIDE (Tb4O7) $912.10 25.2% $728.40 DYSPROSIUM (Dy) $213.60 -10.8% $239.50 DYSPROSIUM OXIDE (Dy2O3) $161.70 -14.7% $189.60 ERBIUM OXIDE (Er2O3) $23.62 4.3% $22.64 YTTRIUM (Y) $19.69 7.1% $18.37 YTTRIUM OXIDE (Y2O3) $5.31 4.5% $5.09 BATTERY GRADE MISCHMETAL $14.83 10.2% $13.45 LIGHT RARE EARTH METALS LANTHANUM OXIDE (La2O3) $0.55 -4.6% $0.57 CERIUM (Ce) $1.89 -3.4% $1.95 CERIUM OXIDE (CeO2) $0.57 -4.4% $0.60 PRASEODYMIUM (Pr) $83.33 8.5% $76.77 PRASEODYMIUM OXIDE (Pr2O3) $63.98 10.8% $57.74 NEODYMIUM (Nd) $77.43 12.9% $68.57 NEODYMIUM OXIDE (Nd2O3) $63.32 6.0% $59.71 SAMARIUM OXIDE (Sm2O3) $1.57 -9.4% $1.74 MINOR METALS ANTIMONY (Sb) $13,250 22.9% $10,777 BERYLLIUM (Be) $954.76 14.8% $831.80 CADMIUM (Cd) $2,865 11.5% $2,568 GALLIUM (Ga) $459.30 45.6% $315.36 GERMANIUM (Ge) $1,259 19.2% $1,056.0 INDIUM (In) $232.18 25.9% $184.44 MAGNESIUM (Mg) $3,443 -45.4% $6,304 MANGANESE (Mn) $4.85 4.7% $4.63 MOLYBDENUM OXIDE (MoO3) $54.54 102.0% $27.00 NIOBIUM (Nb) $94.03 14.0% $82.46 SELENIUM (Se) $25.32 -3.8% $26.33 SILICON (Si) $2,589 31.1% $1,975 TELLURIUM (Te) $62.49 -24.5% $82.75 TUNGSTEN (W) $46.50 20.8% $38.48 ZIRCONIUM (Zr) $32.91 60.2% $20.54





H1 2022

Battery metal markets captured headlines through H1 of 2022. War in Ukraine, sanctions, resource nationalism, food security and critical metal value chains dominated the global metal and commodity markets of H1 2022.

Significant price spikes for key battery metal components: Lithium Metal (+ 152.8%), Lithium Hydroxide (+ 128.0%), Vanadium Pentoxide (+ 4.6%) and Battery Grade Mischmetal (+ 10.2%) reflect both outsized demand growth in the face of current supply constraints, and concerns about the safety of supply sources.

China's dominance of the rare earth metal markets (~90% of new global supply) is a growing concern for battery and specialist technology manufacturers. Battery Grade Mischmetal is an important component of rechargeable batteries and is composed of rare earth chloride metals (predominantly Ce, La and Nd) which are oxidized to metal, in a reversible reaction, during battery discharge. Critical metal initiatives in the US and Europe are seeking to develop sources of rare earth metal supply that are external to China and Russia.

Global molybdenum usage grew 14% in 2021 as the world eased out of the pandemic, while global supply declined by 3% (IMOA, International Molybdenum Association). China, which supplies more than 30% of global new molybdenum mine production, was the only region to see increased output in 2021. Molybdenum's corrosion resistance properties led to increasing applications in wind turbine and pipeline manufacturing which has resulted in price spikes for Molybdenum Oxide (+ 102.0%).

H1 - H2 2022

Gold (- 1.2%) and Silver (- 13.0%) witnessed subdued price action and price retracement in US Dollars during H1 2022. US Dollar strength played against gold's demand as a safe-haven asset. Yen (JPY ¥) based gold investors, however, had returns of +16% in the first 6 months of 2022 as the gold price reached new all-time highs in Yen, and as the Yen (JPY ¥) depreciated markedly against the US Dollar (USD $). Goldman Sachs has recently published a year end 2022 price target of $2,500 USD/oz. for gold, which is more than +30% above the current US Dollar price. This forecast anticipates a meaningful upward move for gold prices in H2.

About MineralPrices.com

MineralPrices.com provides current prices, news, price performance and trade information for metals categorized as: Precious Metals, Battery Metals, Platinum Group Metals, Base Metals, Rare Earth Metals and Minor Metals.

