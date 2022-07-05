Evotec SE: Evotec Completes Acquisition of Rigenerand

AS "EVOTEC CELL ACCELERATOR", THE HIGH-QUALITY CGMP CELL THERAPY MANUFACTURING SITE ADDS CAPACITY AND CAPABILITY

EVOTEC'S EVO CELLS PLATFORM INTEGRATES INNOVATIVE OFF-THE-SHELF IPSC-BASED CELL THERAPY DISCOVERY WITH DEVELOPMENT AND MANUFACTURING

HAMBURG, GERMANY / ACCESSWIRE / July 5, 2022 / Evotec SE (Frankfurt Stock Exchange: EVT, MDAX/TecDAX, ISIN: DE0005664809; NASDAQ: EVO) today announced that the strategic transaction to acquire Rigenerand Srl, signed in May 2022, has been completed. Based out of Medolla, Italy, the cell technology company with leading edge in the field of cGMP manufacturing of cell therapies will operate as Evotec (Modena) Srl going forward.

Cell therapy is a fast-growing and highly promising field of biomedical research with the potential to achieve substantial disease-modifying or even curative effects within a single treatment. Deriving cell therapy products from induced pluripotent stem cells ("iPSCs") has opened up an almost unlimited source of consistent-quality material for large patient numbers. However, the scalability of the approach from bench to bedside is central for moving cell therapy approaches into clinical phases and thus, essential for the approval of any such therapy.

Evotec's cell therapy platform EVO cells integrates the full end-to-end spectrum from the discovery and development to the manufacturing of off-the-shelf iPSC-based cell therapy products. With a leading team of cell therapy experts, Evotec (Modena) adds a high-quality cGMP manufacturing site to the EVO cells platform therefore adding capacity, critical expertise and capabilities to the critical scale-up of complex cell-based therapies.

Dr Werner Lanthaler, Chief Executive Officer of Evotec, commented: "The Evotec Cell Accelerator gives us the opportunity to take our cell therapy business to the next level. We are extremely confident that this important addition to our EVO cells platform will enable us to progress our internal portfolio of early innovative projects. Further, the addition will allow us to enter new partnerships and support many projects towards clinical applications and onto the market in a very efficient way. This will have a significant impact to a great number of patients who are significantly under-served with the currently available treatment regimens."

Prof. Massimo Dominici, Scientific Director, Evotec (Modena) and Professor of Oncology at the University of Modena and Reggio Emilia, said: "We are very pleased that the acquisition of Rigenerand has been finalised and the teams have started working together as one. The concept of the Evotec Cell Accelerator is already coming to life and matches what is happening in Modena: enriching the pre-existing know-how through the experienced Evotec team. I am therefore convinced that the field has a new player capable of addressing the challenges of next generation cell therapy products, accelerating their development and manufacturing towards the clinic."

About Cell Therapy and EVO cells

Cell therapy is a recent and innovative therapeutic modality that has the potential to deliver unprecedented therapeutic effects. Cell therapies can be used as a regenerative strategy, replacing a patient's dysfunctional cells or are used as adoptive immunotherapy to help the immune system fight cancer. Sources for cell therapeutics range from the patient's own material, a healthy donor or from stem cells. The advent of induced pluripotent stem cells ("iPS cells" or "iPSCs") that can be generated directly from somatic cells has opened up stem cells as an almost unlimited source of consistent-quality material for such cell therapies. iPSC-derived, off-the shelf therapeutics are considered to be one of the most promising approaches in the cell therapy space.

Building on its many years of experience with iPSCs, Evotec has developed EVO cells as an integrated, versatile platform for the discovery, development and manufacturing of cell therapies. The Company's aim is to develop innovative but cost-effective therapies for large patient numbers based on human cells to cure life-threatening diseases. Evotec's current EVO cells project portfolio covers immuno-oncology, metabolic diseases, heart repair as well as exosome-based therapies. Evotec leverages the EVO cells platform for both proprietary and partnered projects, and is aiming to accelerate these projects towards transformative therapies, both within existing and new disease areas.

