Inovatec Systems: Inovatec Signs Agreement with AFG Canada to Provide Lease Origination Services to Canadian Credit Unions

Partnership Enables Credit Unions to Offer Flexible Automotive Leasing Programs From Their Existing Infrastructure

BURNABY, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 5, 2022 / Inovatec Systems, a major provider of industry-leading, cloud-based software solutions for lenders, announced it has reached an agreement with AFG Canada to provide automated financing technology that supports the organization's automotive leasing programs available to Canadian credit unions. As part of the relationship, AFG Canada will leverage Inovatec's proven Consumer Direct portal to provide comprehensive lease origination services to credit unions that are looking to offer robust, flexible, and secure leasing options to consumers.

Based in Vancouver, AFG Canada provides technology and staff that enables Canadian credit unions to offer automobile leasing programs to consumers and businesses. AFG Canada manages the residual value risk and the vehicle turn-in process, making the leasing experience more convenient for members. By integrating Inovatec's innovative and trusted technology into its offering through an API, AFG Canada empowers credit unions to easily add compelling automobile leasing services to their portfolios without having to invest in infrastructure or personnel. This enables credit unions to quickly offer auto dealers competitive leasing programs that are appealing to consumers.

"Our partnership with AFG Canada will directly benefit the hundreds of credit unions across Canada that are eager to offer compelling automotive leasing programs to consumers and businesses," said Vlad Kovacevic, co-founder and chief executive officer of Inovatec. "We always strive to deliver innovative origination and management features that enable our customers to expand their portfolios, increase revenue, satisfy customers, and lower expenses. The relationship with a like-minded organization like AFG Canada gives us the ability to help credit unions provide competitive leasing options to their members."

Inovatec's cloud-based solutions enable lenders to expedite underwriting and improve loan management through intelligent automation that can be customized to meet the exacting needs of lenders. The company's solutions allow lenders and other financing organizations to adjust workflows and create new business processes as needed, ensuring that lenders can compete without compromising data security, privacy, and regulatory compliance.

"We are very proud to join forces with Inovatec, which has been at the forefront in creating reliable, secure, and flexible origination and management solutions for lenders," said Mark Caschera, vice president of AFG CANADA. "We are confident that this partnership will become immediately beneficial to the many Canadian credit unions that are looking to add leasing programs to their portfolios."

For information on Inovatec's integrated loan origination system, loan management system, and customer portal solution, visit www.inovatec.com.

About Inovatec

Inovatec Systems Corporation's proven cloud-based loan origination and loan management solutions improve business outcomes for automotive, power sports equipment, and other lenders across North America. Inovatec's uniquely flexible platform empowers lenders to satisfy fast-changing customer requirements, increase revenue, reduce operating costs, and improve customer experiences-all through an intuitive, easy-to-configure and manage interface. For more information, please visit www.inovatec.com.

About AFG Canada

AFG Canada provides an innovative, turnkey indirect leasing program. AFG Canada's program is designed specifically to help credit unions differentiate themselves in the financial services marketplace and create a new source of revenue. An AFG Canada lease is very consumer friendly and will help participating credit unions retain existing members and attract new ones. The program is customized for each individual credit union. For more information about AFG Canada call toll free at 888-486-1278, or visit www.afgcanada.ca.

