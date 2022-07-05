The global qualitative experience and research app-part of the Forsta HX (Human Experience) Platform-supports more than 25 languages, with local market servers in the United States, UK, Europe, Middle East, China and Australia

Forsta, an industry-leading global provider of market research and customer experience (CX) technology, today announced the launch of its Digital Diaries mobile ethnography app, designed to obtain actionable, qualitative insights at scale. Available on iOS and Android devices, the new mobile app is complementary to Forsta's existing desktop customer journey and ethnography solution. It is available to users of the Forsta HX (Human Experience) platform, which gathers and analyzes data, and helps insights professionals translate the findings into shareable actions to inform decision-making and drive growth.

"Digital Diaries enables the type of deep consumer understanding that can only come with one-on-one interactions with customers sharing their feedback in a way that feels natural to the way they live their lives-on their phones and using text messages, social media and other forms of digital communication," said Brian Bhuta, Chief Product Officer at Forsta. "Digital Diaries, Digital Communities, and our other state-of-the-art, qualitative tools are yet another reason why the Forsta HX Platform is the most powerful, innovative and comprehensive insights technology solution for the CX and market research industries."

Companies can utilize Forsta's Digital Diaries app to follow along on an individual customer's journey-for instance, an in-store shopping experience-and gain insights into their choices each step of the way. Insights professionals can recreate in-person focus groups on-the-go, gathering even greater detail via enhanced capabilities such as real-time group discussions, digital polls and photo and video uploading. Brands can concept-test new developments, such as a package redesign or in-store displays, inclusive of important context unattainable by other means.

"Forsta Digital Diaries provides us with the most user-friendly software on the market that enables us to conduct qualitative, digital research via participants' smartphones, with emphasis on uncovering behavior and needs from a distance," said Emil Buch Jacobsen, Consultant at strategic innovation agency IS IT A BIRD.

For consumers and research participants, Forsta's Digital Diaries now enables a seamless experience across laptop, smartphone and tablet devices, regardless of WiFi connection. This encourages more detailed, accurate descriptions of activities, thoughts and other qualitative feedback to be shared in real-time and delivered when convenient to the customer.

CX program leaders, community managers and researchers can respond to customers' feedback with real-time follow-up questions or prompts, and generate data visualizations such as heat maps and word clouds.

The Digital Diaries mobile ethnography app is available in a Forsta-branded or white-labelled environment. For more information, visit here.

Forsta powers an Experience and Research Technology Platform that gathers and analyzes data, and translates the findings into shareable actions to inform decision-making and drive growth. Forsta's technologycombined with its team of expert consultants, helps organizations better understand the full Human Experiences (HX) of their audiences. Forsta is recognized as a Leader in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Voice of the Customer. For more information, visit www.forsta.com.

