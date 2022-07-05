Copperstone Resources AB: Copperstone updates on the environmental permit application for the Viscaria mine

Kiruna July 5, 2022

On March 30, 2022, Copperstone Resources AB (publ) submitted an application for an environmental permit to the Land and Environmental Court at Umeå District Court prior to the reopening of the Viscaria mine in Kiruna. According to schedule and expectations, the company has now received feedback from the land and environmental and a number of consultation bodies regarding additions to the application. Over the next few months, Copperstone will work through and submit these supplements to the court in September 2022.

"It feels very good that the process is proceeding as expected and that the court's request for supplementary requirements has reached these consultative bodies and now been sent to us. Requesting supplements is a normal step in a process like this and enables us to submit an application as complete as possible. SGU (Geological Survey of Sweden) and the County Administrative Board of Norrbotten County have been clear in their feedback and MSB(Swedish Civil Contingencies Agency) intends to submit additions before July 7. Swedish Agency for Marine and Water Management and the Swedish Environmental Protection Agency have communicated that they do not intend to make any demands for supplements at this stage", says Copperstone's Environment and Sustainability Manager Anders Lundkvist.

When Copperstone has submitted the supplements to the application in September, the Land and Environmental Court will assess whether the application can be considered complete. When the application meets the requirements, it will be announced. Copperstone has the ambition that an announcement can be made during the autumn 2022.

Copperstone's environmental permit application, including appendices and supplements, is available in its entirety on Copperstone's website https://copperstone.se/sv/miljotillstand/

