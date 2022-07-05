GAVS Technologies: ZI listed in 2022 Gartner Market Guide for AIOps Platforms

PRINCETON, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / July 5, 2022 / GS Lab | GAVS recognized as a Representative Vendor in 2022 Gartner® Market Guide for AIOps Platforms.

ZIFTM (https://zif.ai/ ) is an award-winning platform for IT Operations, powered by Artificial Intelligence (AI). Leveraging the power of AI on telemetry data ingested in real-time, ZIF provides insights, and resolves issues predicted by the platform - resulting in consistent availability of application services whenever the end-user needs them.

According to the 2022 Gartner® Market Guide for AIOps Platforms: "AIOps platforms enable decision making across design, deploy, execute and operate activities by automated contextualization of large, varied volumes of operational data. I&O leaders should use AIOps platforms to analyze and share application life cycle insights, making digital business observable."

"AIOps platforms enhance a broad range of IT practices, including I&O, DevOps, SRE, security and service management. The central functions of AIOps platforms are discussed below."

"Yet there is no doubt: There is no future of IT operations that does not include AIOps."

Sumit Ganguli, CEO, GS Lab | GAVS, said, "We are excited to be listed in Gartner® Market Guide and we believe this reinforces in our belief in ZIF's capabilities and our commitment to our customers on the outcomes promised and demonstrated through significant cost savings and eliminating downtime. We are committed to be among the leading AI-led technology companies."

Gartner, Market Guide for AIOps Platforms, Pankaj Prasad, Padraig Byrne, Gregg Siegfried, 30th May 2022.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Gartner is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc and/or its affiliates in the US and international and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

About GS Lab | GAVS

GS Lab | GAVS is a global AI-led digital transformation company focused on creating business impact for its 200+ customers across the USA, Europe, the Middle East, and APAC. It offers digital product engineering, AI-led managed services, and digital transformation services to customers across healthcare, BFSI, and high-tech segments. With 4000+ technologists spread across 10+ global delivery centers and a robust talent-grooming engine, it is a trusted growth partner to its customers. Known for its innovative win-win business models, customer success focus, and deep tech engineering skills, the company invests heavily in emerging technologies such as 5G, edge computing, AI/ML, cloud, and IoT. Its IPs, such as ZIF, zIrrus, Rhodium, and zDesk, help accelerate technology adoption for enterprises.

Contact

Anand Paramasamy

anand.paramasamy@gavstech.com

Phone: 609.951.2256

SOURCE: GAVS Technologies

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/707523/ZITM-listed-in-2022-GartnerR-Market-Guide-for-AIOps-Platforms