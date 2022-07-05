Regulatory News:

Pursuant to the liquidity agreement entered into by Getlink SE (Paris:GET) and Oddo BHF, as at 30 June 2022, the following stood to the credit of the liquidity account:

503,215 Getlink shares

EUR 10,482,627.04 in cash

For reference, as at the date of the last return, 31 December 2019, the following stood to the credit of the liquidity account:

420,000 Getlink shares

EUR 9,667,348.08 in cash

Between 1 January and 30 June 2020, the following transactions have been carried out:

4,453 buy transactions

4,204 sell transactions

Over the same period, traded volumes represented:

3,305,454 shares purchased for 52,979,906.80 euros

3,122,239 shares sold for 50,607,588.96 euros

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220705005581/en/

Contacts:

GETLINK S.E.