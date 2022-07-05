Regulatory News:
Pursuant to the liquidity agreement entered into by Getlink SE (Paris:GET) and Oddo BHF, as at 30 June 2022, the following stood to the credit of the liquidity account:
- 503,215 Getlink shares
- EUR 10,482,627.04 in cash
For reference, as at the date of the last return, 31 December 2019, the following stood to the credit of the liquidity account:
- 420,000 Getlink shares
- EUR 9,667,348.08 in cash
Between 1 January and 30 June 2020, the following transactions have been carried out:
- 4,453 buy transactions
- 4,204 sell transactions
Over the same period, traded volumes represented:
- 3,305,454 shares purchased for 52,979,906.80 euros
- 3,122,239 shares sold for 50,607,588.96 euros
