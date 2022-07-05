Agfa-Gevaert: Cancellation of treasury shares - regulated information

Mortsel, Belgium - July 5, 2022 - 5:40 p.m. CET
Notification pursuant to Article 15 of the Act of 2 May 2007 concerning the disclosure of significant participations in issuers whose shares are admitted to trading on a regulated market
As a result of the decision of the Board of Directors on March 8, 2022, the company, by notarial deed dated June 21, 2022, cancelled a total of 3,386,960 treasury shares. This decision was taken in accordance with the authorization granted to the Board of Directors by the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders on May 12, 2020.
The new data concerning the company's shares and capital following this
transaction is as follows:
Old number of outstanding shares: 158,207,488
Number of cancelled shares: 3,386,960
New number of outstanding shares (denominator): 154,820,528
Share capital: 186,794,611.00 Euro
Total number of voting rights: 154,820,528
Total number of voting securities: 154,820,528
Total number of shares without voting rights: 0
About Agfa
The Agfa-Gevaert Group is a leading company in imaging technology and IT solutions with over 150 years of experience. The Group holds four divisions: Radiology Solutions, HealthCare IT, Digital Print & Chemicals and Offset Solutions. They develop, manufacture and market analogue and digital systems for the healthcare sector, for specific industrial applications and for the printing industry. In 2021, the Group realized a turnover of 1,760 million Euro.
