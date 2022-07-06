Listing of IPAS "Indexo" Shares on Baltic Main List

Nasdaq Riga decided on July 6, 2022 to list IPAS "Indexo" (hereinafter - Company) shares on the Baltic Main List and set the first trading day - July 15, 2022 - with the condition that on July 14, 2022 settlements have been made for all Company's shares subscribed within the Offer and the amount of Company's shares subscribed and paid within the Offer comply with Nasdaq Riga Rules on Listing and Trading of Financial Instruments on the Markets Regulated by the Exchange Article 5.4. Additional information: Issuer's full name IPAS "Indexo" Issuer's short name IDX Securities ISIN code LV0000101863 Nominal value of one security 1.00 EUR Number of listed securities 3 033 511 Orderbook short name IDX1R List Baltic Main List IPAS "Indexo" prospectus and more information for the investors on how to participate in the Offering available here: https://indexo.lv/en/for-investors/ Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +371 67212431 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga, AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.