06.07.2022
Listing of IPAS "Indexo" Shares on Baltic Main List

Nasdaq Riga decided on July 6, 2022 to list IPAS "Indexo" (hereinafter -
Company) shares on the Baltic Main List and set the first trading day - July
15, 2022 - with the condition that on July 14, 2022 settlements have been made
for all Company's shares subscribed within the Offer and the amount of
Company's shares subscribed and paid within the Offer comply with Nasdaq Riga
Rules on Listing and Trading of Financial Instruments on the Markets Regulated
by the Exchange Article 5.4. 

Additional information:

Issuer's full name       IPAS "Indexo"  
Issuer's short name      IDX       
Securities ISIN code      LV0000101863  
Nominal value of one security 1.00 EUR    
Number of listed securities  3 033 511    
Orderbook short name      IDX1R      
List              Baltic Main List



IPAS "Indexo" prospectus and more information for the investors on how to
participate in the Offering available here: https://indexo.lv/en/for-investors/ 

Nasdaq Baltic
Issuer Services
+371 67212431
www.nasdaqbaltic.com

Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga, AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
