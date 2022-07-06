NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Derivatives: Anticipated change of name and ticker code for Lundin Energy (194/22)

The Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) of Lundin Energy AB (Lundin Energy) held on June 16, 2022, approved a change of the company name to Orrön Energy AB. As a consequence of the name change, Lundin Energy has changed its stock exchange ticker to ORRON with an effect from the start of trading on July 6, 2022. NASDAQ Derivatives Markets will change the ticker code for options, regular and gross return futures/forwards in Lundin Energy (LUPE) after 19.30 (CET), July 15, 2022. Old Symbol New Symbol LUPE ORRON The series will receive new names and ISIN-codes which will be published in connection with the ticker change on July 15, 2022. For contact details, please see the attached file. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1078015