Mittwoch, 06.07.2022
Klartext nach 45.000%-Prognose! Heute um 22:15 Uhr wird es spannend!
WKN: 729364 ISIN: SE0000825820 Ticker-Symbol: LYV 
Tradegate
06.07.22
10:18 Uhr
0,634 Euro
-0,001
-0,09 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire
06.07.2022 | 11:53
NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Derivatives: Anticipated change of name and ticker code for Lundin Energy (194/22)

The Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) of Lundin Energy AB (Lundin Energy)
held on June 16, 2022, approved a change of the company name to Orrön Energy
AB. As a consequence of the name change, Lundin Energy has changed its stock
exchange ticker to ORRON with an effect from the start of trading on July 6,
2022. 

NASDAQ Derivatives Markets will change the ticker code for options, regular and
gross return futures/forwards in Lundin Energy (LUPE) after 19.30 (CET), July
15, 2022. 

Old Symbol   New Symbol

LUPE        ORRON

The series will receive new names and ISIN-codes which will be published in
connection with the ticker change on July 15, 2022. 

For contact details, please see the attached file.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1078015
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
