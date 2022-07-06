Calibre Mining Corp.: Calibre Announces the Publication of its 2021 Environmental, Social and Governance Sustainability Report

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Calibre Mining Corp. (TSX: CXB; OTCQX: CXBMF) ("Calibre" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has published its 2021 Sustainability Report ("the Report"). The Report outlines Calibre's 2021 progress and achievements and provides guidance for the Company's Environmental, Social and Governance ("ESG") performance. Calibre's increasing integration of sustainability practices and close teamwork, based largely on robust ESG performance, assisted the Company to surpass the high end of its 2021 production targets.



2021 Highlights

Environment

Zero high-risk reportable environmental incidents;

Gap assessment against the Cyanide Code conducted, and actions to correct deficiencies are underway;

46% of water recycled for operational use;

626 tonnes of non-mineral waste recycled; and

Greenhouse gas emissions inventory conducted.



Social

No significant fines, violations, or incidents related to employment practices, health and safety, workplace disruptions, or community disputes during the reporting period;

2021 LTIFR of 0.51, a reduction of approximately 22% over 2020;

100% of public consultations resulted in community consent to develop proposed projects;

95% of our employees are Nicaraguan, and 81% of those are from local communities; and

US$285.9 million in economic value distributed.



Governance

No instances of non-compliance with laws and regulations;

Zero Whistleblower Policy complaints;

705 business partners assessed under due diligence process;

100% of signed contracts included precautionary clauses on human rights; and

Responsible Gold Mining Principle's Year-One Implementation Progress Report published and externally assured (found here (https://www.calibremining.com/site/assets/files/7053/calibre_rgmp_assurance_review_report_final.pdf)).



Darren Hall, President & Chief Executive Officer of Calibre, stated: "I am extremely proud of what the team has accomplished in the two years since we acquired our Nicaraguan assets, becoming a growing gold producer that continues to deliver positive and sustainable benefits to all stakeholders. Continued integration of our sustainability programs across the business enabled Calibre to exceed the high end of our 2021 production guidance.

"Perhaps most significantly, we launched our Five-Year Sustainability Strategy (2022-2026), a pivotal step toward integrating robust ESG performance as Calibre's business edge. The strategy forges a connection between Calibre and its partners' internal responsible business practices, their contributions to the sustainability of our host communities, and global efforts to safeguard the future of our planet.

"With our recent acquisition of our Nevada assets, Calibre has become a diversified, Americas-focused, growing mid-tier gold producer. This allows us to extend our ESG commitment, and to advance our journey toward becoming a front-runner among our peers in sustainability. We will continue executing our business The Right Way, The Safe Way, Every Day."

The Report can be found here (https://www.calibremining.com/site/assets/files/7050/2021_sustainability_report_overview.pdf) and on the Company website at www.calibremining.com (http://www.calibremining.com).

The 2021 Sustainability Report has been prepared in accordance with the Global Reporting Initiative ("GRI") Standards and the related GRI G4 Mining and Metals Supplement; the Value Reporting Foundation's Sustainability Accounting Standards Board 2021 Metals & Mining Industry Standards; and the Mining Local Procurement Reporting Mechanism.

