EYEfi Group Technologies Inc.: EYEfi Signs Its Next Major Distributor for EYEfi Cloud Connect with VSP Solutions

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / July 6, 2022 / EYEfi Group Technologies Inc. (CSE:EGTI) (OTC PINK:EGTTF) ("EYEfi") is pleased to announce it has signed its next major distributor, Video Security Products (VSP Solutions), for the forthcoming launch of the EYEfi Axis product, EYEfi Cloud Connect (ECC), creating yet another major platform for EYEfi's sales opportunities and revenue growth.

VSP Solutions is an Australian owned and independently operated business that was established in 1993, who pride themselves on being a distributor which ensures that all stakeholders achieve their desired outcome. VSP Solutions adds yet another strong and respected sales channel for EYEfi, and will be marketing and selling ECC being launched in August 2022 at ASIAL in Sydney, Australia.

The agreement with VSP Solutions provides further sales reach for EYEfi; maximizing the opportunity for the rapid adoption of ECC and generating strong sales revenue.

VSP's Group General Manager, Tony Elhag, said "VSP are extremely proud to be partnering up with such a dynamic company. EYEfi presents a holistic cloud-based solution, working hand in hand with our Axis offering, and distribution network".

EYEfi has been working closely with VSP Solutions ahead of the formal launch, and in conjunction with our product partner, Axis Communications, has provided important insights and feedback enabling EYEfi to further refine the product and commercial offering to ensure its well positioned for success with their resellers and end customers.

This innovative product will offer customers an easy way to connect, monitor and manage Axis cameras on the internet. ECC is an entirely cloud-based video service platform and will enable the EYEfi and Axis sales channels with recurring subscription-based revenue, while providing end customers with a reliable and effective monitoring solution for Axis cameras.

EYEfi's CEO, Simon Langdon said "We're really pleased to have signed VSP as a major distributor for our ECC product offering. Tony Elhag and I have had a long association within our industry, both having worked with each other previously in the supply chain and vendor space. People buy from people, and now we have an opportunity to take that relationship to the next level and value-add to this for the benefit of both of our organizations and downstream customers".

The ECC subscription-based offering will be available initially via Axis' vast distributor, reseller and partner networks across Australia and New Zealand. Axis plans to expand this offering into other major regions around the world, once launched here in Oceania.

More information about EYEfi can be found here

More information about VSP Solutions can be found here

More information about Axis Communications can be found here

About EYEfi in detail:

EYEfi is connecting the world's people and devices with the world around them, in real-time and in ways not previously possible.

EYEfi is a software and electronics engineering company that has developed, patented and commercialized an innovative spatial technology; spatial, predictive, approximation and radial convolution (SPARC) and an associated product suite, that turns sensors, cameras and smartphones (fixed, mobile, airborne, portable or handheld) into geo-target co-ordinate acquisition devices.

EYEfi has also developed IIoT sensor hardware and associated cloud software, as a second pillar within its product offering. EYEfi Cloud is a next generation cloud platform that provides a secure and centralized environment where customers can manage their EYEfi product deployments and applications.

On behalf of the board of directors of

EYEFI GROUP TECHNOLOGIES INC.

"Simon Langdon"

Simon Langdon, CEO

For more information contact:

Simon Langdon

Chief Executive Officer

EYEfi Group Technologies Inc.

Email: info@eyefi.com.au Tony Elhag

Group General Manager

VSP Solutions

Email: tony@vspsolutions.com.au Mark van der Horst

Investor Relations

EYEfi Group Technologies Inc.

Telephone: +1 (604) 760 7604

Email: mark@galecapital.com

About VSP Solutions

VSP Security Wholesale is an Australian owned and independently operated business that was established in 1993. We pride ourselves in being a distributor which ensures that all stakeholders achieve their desired outcome.

Over the years we have listened to the needs of our customers and built a team that focuses on service and assistance. We will stand behind our customers and never leave you in a compromised or unsupported situation with your client.

We support our product and our partners to ensure that projects are delivered on time, on budget and will meet the expectations of all stakeholders.

Regardless of the size or scope of the project, we will always be 100% committed.

https://www.vspsolutions.com.au/

