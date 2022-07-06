Marcel R. M. van den Brink, MD, PhD Appointed Chairman of Smart Immune's Scientific Advisory Board

Marcel R. M. van den Brink, MD, PhD AppointedChairman of Smart Immune's

Scientific Advisory Board

PARIS, France, July 6, 2022 - Smart Immune SAS, a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing ProTcell, a thymus-empowered cell therapy platform to fully and rapidly re-arm the immune system, enabling next generation allogeneic T-cell therapies, announced today that Dr. Marcel van den Brink has been appointed Chairman of its Scientific Advisory Board (SAB).

Dr. van den Brinkis internationally renowned for his work in the field of bone marrow transplantation, the gut microbiome, and immunotherapy at New York's Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, where he is Head of the Division of Hematologic Malignancies. He has received prestigious prizes and honors including the 2022 E. Donnall Thomas Award from the American Society for Transplantation and Cellular Therapy (ASTCT).

Dr. van den Brink has been collaborating with Smart Immune since 2020. The ongoing research program addresses some of the challenges of thymic involution and potential CAR ProTcell applications.

"Dr. van den Brink joining Smart Immune's SAB as Chairman, is a validation of the Company's scientific robustness," commented Karine Rossignol, Chief Executive Officer and Co-founder of Smart Immune. "His world-class expertise in bone marrow transplantation, thymic regeneration, development and research into blood cancer targeted therapies will be invaluable as we advance our ProTcell platform development with the goal of improving the prognosis of immuno-compromised patients. We are absolutely thrilled to have him as chair of our SAB Board."

"I am thrilled to become Chairman of the Scientific Advisory Board at Smart Immune," said Dr.Marcel van den Brink."Smart Immune is developing precursor T-cells to help improve the immune

Repertoire. This could benefit people who require allogeneic bone marrow transplants but also the platform has the potential to generate long-lasting, targeted immune-oncology therapies."

About Smart Immune

Smart Immune is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing ProTcell, a thymus-empowered cell therapy platform to fully and rapidly re-arm the immune system, enabling next-generation allogeneic T-cell therapies for all. The company was founded in 2017 to help patients with life-threatening diseases such as high-risk blood cancers and primary immunodeficiencies.

Smart Immune's ProTcell platform, which is already in Phase I/II clinical trials, enables the recovery of a complete immune repertoire in immuno-compromised patients by introducing potent, allogeneic T-cell progenitors which are then differentiated by the thymus into fully functional T-cells - an 'off the shelf' T-cell medicine.

Smart Immune's partners include Memorial Sloan Kettering in New York and Greater Paris University Hospitals (AP-HP). The company is headquartered in Paris Biotech Santé, 29 rue du Faubourg St Jacques, France.

